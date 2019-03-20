Try 3 months for $3

Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay recently announced that MoDOT had grants available to light the Bonne Terre Airport.

At $275,000, one grant can pay for runway lights, and at $120,000 another can purchase a lighted windsock and beacon light. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) agreed to pay the required match of 10 percent, totaling $39,000.

“[The IDA] felt it would be beneficial for St. Francois County to have two lighted airstrips,” Kay said. “And since Bonne Terre is the next available airstrip, it’s the one that the IDA has chosen to fund.”

“It will be at essentially no cost to the city at all,” Kay said. “It has been on the wish list of Steve Vogt, who manages the airport, for quite some time.”

The additions to the airport are scheduled to be implemented in 2020.

Vogt said that the runway lights will allow the airport to operate after dark.

“Right now, when sunset comes, you can only take off, but not land here," he said. "The object of runway lights are to show you where the runway is at [from the sky].

“There’s a light every 200 feet down the runway on both sides, and at each end there are six lights – three on each side. That’s so you can see where the beginning and the end are.”

The end lights would appear as different colors depending on which way a plane approaches, he said.

“When you approach, they are green. From the runway side, they’re red. They’re called split lenses.”

Pilots activate the lights remotely from their plane, where they only stay on for 20 minutes.

“They’re very energy efficient,” Vogt said.

Although the airport flies a windsock off a hangar, it’s not lighted like the anticipated one.

“The lighted windsock can be seen from the air so you can see which way the wind is blowing,” Vogt said. “You always take off and land into the wind, so you have to know which way it’s going.”

The windsock stays lighted all night.

Rotating beacons classify what type of airport it is for flyers.

“Civilian general aviation airport beacons are in white and green,” Vogt explained. “It’s aimed slightly up so that it doesn’t put too much light on the ground, but so you can see it in the air. As soon as the sun goes down, that turns on and stays on the entire night.”

Vogt is confident that the lights will help the airport grow.

“I’ve known several people who wanted to come here, but without the lights to land at night, they changed their mind,” Vogt said.

Previously in its six years of operation, the airport received a grant to reseal the runway and to repaint the stripes. Lights were to be included, but Vogt said that the grants ran out of money.

