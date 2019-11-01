Alcohol and Tobacco Control to conduct inspections at local retailers

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) announced that during November, it will be conducting inspections of retailers that sell vaping products in St. Francois County.
Retailers in the county that sell any kind of vaping products will be the target of the inspections. This includes specialty vapor shops, gas stations, and convenience stores.
The inspections will focus on potential violations of Missouri’s youth tobacco laws, which prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including vaping products, to people under 18 years of age. On average, ATC agents conduct more than 6,000 inspections of tobacco and vaping product retailers each year.
The ATC inspections are special enforcement operations in which individuals go into a retailer, acting as regular customers, and attempt to purchase products to determine whether a business will sell the products to them without adhering to the law.
“These [inspections] are not new,” said Missouri Department of Public Safety's Communications Director Mike O’Connell. “What’s new is, there’s a greater emphasis on places that sell vaping products, not just tobacco…”
On Oct. 15, in Executive Order 19-18, Gov. Mike Parson directed the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) to deter the use of vaping products among the youth of Missouri.
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is the DPS agency charged with enforcing Missouri’s youth tobacco laws. The Governor’s order cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures that showed, as of Oct. 4, there had been 22 reports of vaping-related illnesses in Missouri, including one death, with a majority of the reports being among people age 15 to 24.
Jeff Hicks, owner of USA Vapor Trails in Farmington, said the inspections already take place fairly frequently and he thinks they are a good thing.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” said Hicks. “Anything that will help out the vapor industry and get rid of some of this stigma around it, I’m all behind it.”
Thomas Waller, owner of Ultimate Vapor, said they recently had an inspection at their Park Hills location, which they passed. He hopes they also get inspections at their Desloge, Farmington and Bonne Terre locations.
“I, along with our managers and whole team, have made it a point to be so strict about ID-ing people that we hope they go tell all of their friends that there’s no way we’re going to sell to people underage,” said Waller. “It’s not going to happen.”
Waller explained that to his knowledge, no underage person has ever been able to purchase products from his stores and no employee has ever failed an inspection in the company’s six years in business.
He also said he invites any parents who may not be familiar with vapor products to come into any one of their locations where employees will show them what the products look like. Waller said that any of the company’s employees would be more than happy to show parents the products and inform them as to what to look for if they suspect their underage children may be using vapor products.
Retailers and their employees are the first line of defense in the battle against underage tobacco use and vaping, according to O'Connell. Violations of Missouri’s youth tobacco laws can result in citations against the seller for sale of tobacco to a minor. The retail location can also be cited civilly for the sale of tobacco to a minor.
“The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is committed to enforcing laws meant to keep minors from smoking and vaping,” Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control State Supervisor Dottie Taylor said. “Because of the very serious danger of vaping products to minors and Governor Parson’s directive, our agents will be focusing more of their enforcement efforts on vape shops and vaping product retailers.”
ATC works in conjunction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enforce Missouri’s youth tobacco laws.
To report a potential tobacco/vaping violation call 1-877-CTP-1373, send an email to CTPCompliance@FDA.hhs.gov or visit https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ptvr/index.cfm.
To find out the results of the inspections conducted by ATC, visit https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/oce/inspections/oce_insp_searching.cfm.
