The Desloge Board of Alderman met in regular session on Monday night.
The first item of business was the filling of the vacancy left by Jason Loughary, who resigned as Ward 1 alderman during the December meeting. Loughary resigned because he moved out of the ward he was representing.
Mayor David Kater requested the appointment of David Shaw to replace Loughary as alderman until the April election. The appointment was unanimously approved by the board of alderman present at the meeting. Deion Christopher, the other Ward 1 alderman, was not in attendance.
Shaw was immediately sworn in as alderman by City Clerk Stephanie Daffron, and took his position at the table for the remainder of the meeting.
Shaw was born in Bonne Terre but grew up in a home on what is now Desloge Drive. Shaw got his first job at the age of 15 when he went to work as a desk clerk at Rosener’s Motel for Leeman Rosener, a man he describes as one of the most influential men in his life.
Shaw graduated from Desloge High School in 1964, after which he attended Mineral Area College where he earned an Associates of Art Degree in Engineering. He served 25 years with the Air Force. By the time Shaw left the Air Force, he had achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. Back in Missouri he began a second career as a management negotiator representing the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association for 16 years.
Shaw has three adult-aged children — two boys and a girl. Looking back on his life to this point, Shaw credits his "growing up" years in Desloge for molding and shaping him into the man he became.
Shaw joined the Desloge Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and serves on its board of directors. Asked why he chose to get involved in the organization, he said, "I still think that Desloge is a great place to live and my life has always been such that 'either lead, follow or get out of the way.'" The chamber chose him to serve as grand marshal of the 2018 Labor Day Parade.
When asked about the appointment to the board, Shaw stated, “I am honored to be considered by the mayor for this position. His trust in me is very gratifying. Secondly, I feel privileged for the opportunity to serve the community I love.”
Shaw stated that he has filed for election to the position of Ward 1 alderman in April.
