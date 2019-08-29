The Desloge Board of Aldermen approved two ordinances and discussed what to do with the city-owned building currently home to the Desloge Chamber of Commerce during a special meeting on Monday night.
Both ordinances stem from state mandates and requirements. The first, unanimously approved, established the amount of taxes to be levied in 2019 on real property. Aldermen Alvin Sutton, Ward 3, pointed out this was not a Desloge-based initiative, and is in line with actions other surrounding cities have had to take in compliance with the county and state.
“Everything I’ve read suggests the catalyst is the state, this is not something we voluntarily do, saying, ‘We want more money,’” Sutton said. “This comes from the state auditor’s office. You know as well as I do, as soon as this hits the paper tomorrow, people will be upset. And I understand people will be upset. But I want to make sure when I defend our actions -- and I will -- this is not something we wanted to do, it’s something we had to do.
“And it’s a very negligible increase, my gosh,” he added.
The rate was 0.4216 and will now be 0.4223.
Alderman Chris Gremminger, Ward 2, asked if the edict was being issued equitably around the state. “When the state does this figuring, are they doing it for every community? So everything we do is in accordance with the rest of the state?”
City Administrator Dan Bryan confirmed Gremminger’s supposition.
“Right, passed down from the state, filtered down through the counties, and the counties disperse it all to the communities,” he said.
Sutton said in his readings of material from State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, it’s an attempt to ensure there’s an equitable share of the burden of taxation.
“They don’t want one community paying a higher share than all the others in the state, too much or too little, so they periodically reevaluate everything,” Sutton said. “I’ll admit, I was dumb on this, so I read as much as I could on it. I found an interesting document from Galloway’s office, and I’ll share it with you.”
The ordinance passed unanimously.
The second ordinance taken up was a housekeeping item required by the state to ensure a lack of substantial conflicts of interest among elected officials and city employees doing business and making decisions for the city.
Gremminger said he was aware the Missouri Ethics Commission oversees the annual oversight of compliance, but asked, “how do we know we’re complying with everything individually? It can get a little confusing. Do you have a checklist to make sure we’re filing the right forms?”
Bryan explained the Ethics Commission sends, by email and snail-mail, the appropriate paperwork to file by certain deadlines. One elected official jovially warned it was wise to meet the deadlines, or it’s a $25-a-day fine one has to pay, “and I had to pay it, I was late by one day.”
The ordinance passed unanimously.
With the ordinances passed, discussion turned to the city-owned building at 200 N. Lincoln St., which houses the Desloge Chamber of Commerce. Bryan said a new membrane is probably needed for the roof, and after he consulted with an engineer who assessed the roof and rafter system, Bryan said the rafters were deemed to be “in good shape, no signs of rot, however it doesn’t meet today’s code.”
Bryan said the engineer suggested shoring up the roof system to help it meet modern building codes, which was loosely estimated to cost between $25,000 and $35,000.
“The good news, we wouldn’t have to replace the old stuff, we’d just have to put in new stuff to strengthen it,” he said.
Sutton expressed reservations. “If I honestly thought the main street would revitalize by virtue of its historical significance, I might support it, because we older people appreciate the value of the history, but the younger crowd might not see it, and they might not understand spending $30,000 on an old building,” he said.
Bryan said he’s been approached by three developers who are interested in restoring that building and others like it to revitalize the old Desloge business district.
Alderman David Shaw, Ward 1, said he could understand Sutton’s reservations on investing in the building, but cautioned against the message sent if the city doesn’t support investment in its older buildings.
“My concern is, say we don’t do something with that building and we wind up tearing it down, we’re throwing in the towel and saying we don’t see any future improvement,” Shaw said. “We might be sending a signal we don’t want to send.”
Shaw said the report on the building’s health was a lot better than he expected.
Mayor David Kater said he was ambivalent about investing city money in the building when private investors might be interested in renovating it.
“I think I hear from some of you guys, and I agree, we don’t want to keep that building if someone wants to do something with it that we’d been thinking of doing anyway, we just might not be able to spend the money on it,” he said. “If someone’s going to invest time and money in it, that would be great.”
The board agreed to approach the chamber of commerce to discuss the building’s future. Alderman Deion Christopher, Ward 1, recommended creating a historical building committee to investigate guidelines. The aldermen agreed, since the building is in good shape, there will be time to study and discuss its future.
