Alderwoman just says "no"

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met this week for its regular monthly meeting.
An ordinance approving the city’s new tax rate was unanimously passed, minimally elevating the rate from 0.9073 per $100 assessed valuation to 0.9432.
That was the beginning and end for voting consensus among the aldermen this week, with one alderwoman voting “no” on all other issues, from approving the minutes of July’s meeting, to pursuing a USDA grant to further the city’s progress in addressing its persistent water system woes.
Alderwoman Anna Woods also voted “no” to:
- buying three $500 radios for the Leadwood Police Department;
- allocating $300 for new Christmas lights for the city park;
- approving the monthly bills;
- pursuing bids for audits;
- adding $3 to court fees to fund the Judicial Education fund and the Inmate Security fund; and
- closing Monday night’s regular session to enter a closed session after a five-minute recess.
Woods’ “no” votes aside, the actions were passed by the rest of the aldermen, John Vickers, Charlie Lewis and Bill Resinger.
When contacted by phone, Woods said she had “personal reasons” for almost exclusively voting "no" during this week's meetings.
“I’ve been voting the way I feel I need to be voting. I know these are public meetings, and I don’t care. I mean, they can come after what we said, they can see how I voted. I don’t care,” she said.
Woods said the city’s challenges with its water — an antiquated system results in higher levels of radionuclides not approved by the Department of Natural Resources – has been a frustration.
“The water system is a big deal. All of us are getting heck from the people because it’s taking so long and it wears on your mind, because we’re trying to do the best we can do,” she said. “You get criticized for what you do, and it’s not going to be the first time, and it’s not going to be the last time. You can’t please everybody all the time.”
Woods was asked whether her “no” vote was then inconsistent on the action that would pursue a USDA grant to improve the water system and to extend the DNR’s Abatement Order on Consent.
“It probably does, but I have my reasons,” she said. “And they’re personal. If they were political, I’d tell ya, but they’re personal.”
When asked if she thought personal reasons should affect the way aldermen conduct city business, Woods said, “It shouldn’t, but this time, I’ve got feedback from other people and I’m trying to uh, I guess I could’ve just said I didn’t want to vote, I mean, I dunno. I just… I voted that way and that’s the way it is.”
Asked about her reasons for declining money for Christmas lights in the park, Woods said she loves Christmas, but she’s been burned in the past, buying lights for Leadwood City Park.
“I personally spent money out of my own pocket for lights, and we had an incident at the park with (citizens) cutting them all up. When you spend that money, it kinda hurts you,” she said. “The next year I didn’t buy as much, but they still got damaged, so I quit.
"So I just don’t see putting them down there when they just get tore up. I know the city wants them and the public wants them, but when’s it going to stop? We don’t have near as much stuff down there as we had before, because they tear the stuff up. I think it’s just me, I didn’t want to sink more of the city’s money into it.”
