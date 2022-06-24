Alivia Buxton named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Year

By any measure, Alivia Buxton’s 2022 season was hard to beat.

Buxton, a senior captain on the Fredericktown High School girls soccer team, helped the Blackcats finish with a 17-4-1 record, a No. 16 ranking in Missouri’s Class 2, and the program’s first trip to a district championship match.

“The chemistry we had on this team was unmatchable,” Buxton said. “We were not split into separate groups. We were just one big team, and we communicated well on the field, and that definitely tied in to the success we had. The girls on this 2022 team are people who I will consider my friends forever.”

Buxton made the all-tournament team at the Hillsboro and Christian High School tournaments. Her post-season accolades include being chosen first team all-district, all-region, and all-state. In addition, she was selected as the offensive player of the year in Class 2.

For the season, she had 66 goals and 18 assists for 150 total points. Those numbers have helped place Buxton’s name all over the Missouri State High School Activities Association soccer record book. Her eight goals in a game April 30 at Christian High School are the third most all time. The 66 goals were the seventh most for a Missouri girls soccer player. Buxton’s 3.14 goals per game and 150 points each rank fifth all time for a season, and her 7.14 points per game is ranked fourth. Buxton scored 4.95 points per game for her high school career, the third most in Missouri history.

Buxton amassed these historic numbers despite being the focal point of opposing defenses in each match she played this year.

“She’s a very skilled player and plays with tremendous intensity at all times, so defending her isn’t easy,” Fredericktown girls soccer coach DJ McFadden said. “Teams would man mark her and then double and triple team her as soon as she’d get possession of the ball. She’d take that as a personal challenge. Her relentless effort, competitive nature, and skillset would just wear teams down. Once she’d find an opening, she’d exploit it.”

Buxton said the biggest reason for her success this season was confidence.

“Confidence is key in not just soccer but all sports,” she said. “When you’re confident on the ball, you are calmer when the ball is at your feet and can execute the ball easier and overall are just cleaner with your touches, dribbling, and shots.”

Coach McFadden recalled one particular play which captured Buxton’s confidence, imagination, and skill. McFadden said the play began when Buxton made a steal along the left sideline at midfield.

“She transitions quickly into attack mode and is dribbling diagonally across the field toward the right corner and has three defenders hanging on her the whole way,” McFadden said. “I’m yelling at her to lay the ball back to a center mid and continue her run in hopes of pulling a defender or two away from her.

“She somehow finds another gear and explodes past all three defenders giving her about a step or two of space to take a shot on goal.

“By this time she is just inside the right corner of the 18-yard box. This would be an extremely difficult shot to make as she’s going to have to shoot across her body and her momentum is carrying her away from the goal. Putting any power in that shot would be difficult.

“On top of that, the opposing goalie is coming out at her, arms wide, taking any open shot away. Most shots of this nature are going to go wide right or over the top of the goal. Alivia takes the shot and hits the ball with enough power and intentional topspin on it so that it goes over the goalie’s head and outstretched arms and sinks right into the goal.”

In the fall, Buxton signed a national letter of intent to play soccer and continue her education at Mississippi State University.

She said college has always been a big motivator for her and putting in work outside of practice has been a key in preparing to adjust to the college intensity and style of play.

“Her drive and dedication set her apart from most student athletes,” McFadden said. “She has been dedicated to the sport of soccer from a very young age. She has traveled to St. Louis for club soccer and training around three nights a week on average for about the last 10 years. She has put a tremendous amount of time and effort into honing her skills to become the player she is today. Most high school students don’t have that type of commitment to a singular sport, day in and day out, for that long.”

Buxton said her biggest advice to other high school athletes as they enter their senior season is to enjoy the experience.

“Be serious when you need to be serious, but joking around is fun and building a bond with your teammates outside of the game can also make it easier to communicate on the field by being on the same page,” she said. “Set a good example to the underclassmen, because you are building the future captains.”

