All-inclusive egg hunt for special-needs individuals Saturday

The LIFE Center’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza is more than an egg hunt. It’s a very special event because it’s an all-inclusive egg hunt for special-needs individuals.

This year for the first time ever, this event will truly be all-inclusive because kids and adults may participate.

The LIFE Center egg hunt hasn’t been held for three years. With the return of the event this year on Saturday, children who have developmental and physical disabilities and adults with developmental disabilities are encouraged to participate with their families. Siblings may also go to the egg hunt and participate in activities as well.

Children up to age 17 will take part in the egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon while adults 18 and older will participate from 12:30 to 2 p.m. There will be a limit on the number of eggs that each person may collect so everyone has a chance to participate.

The event takes place rain or shine at New Heights Church in Farmington, located at 4982 Flat River Road. The event will be moved inside the church if it rains. The egg hunt will take place on flat ground which will allow students and adults of all abilities to take part.

All participants receive a basket. Activities include games; temporary tattoo station; prizes; create-your-own dessert; and hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and ice cream.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance at the Saturday event with plenty of photo opportunities.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own basket or bag for the egg hunt.

Randy Windsor, marketing director for the LIFE Center, said April marks the organization’s 25th anniversary.

“This will be a big year for us,” said Windsor. “I’m calling it our ‘Year of Challenges’ because we’re challenging ourselves and others to do more and more all the time.”

He said, “We want this to be the biggest special-needs Easter egg hunt yet for the community. We’re very excited and we can’t wait to see everyone there on Saturday!”

Registration is required for this event. Call 800-596-7273 or register online at lifecilmo.org/event-calendar.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

