Dylan Allen, group

Dylan Allen, second from right, was one of 14 students awarded scholarships this year by the BJC Scholars Fund.

 Provided by Laura Willis

Dylan Allen, a graduate of Farmington High School and Mineral Area College, is among 14 scholars in the region to be awarded a scholarship through the BJC Scholars Fund this year.

The BJC Scholars Fund provides renewable, need-based scholarships of $10,000 per academic year for students pursuing a two or four year degree in Missouri or Illinois public colleges and universities.

Allen graduated from both Farmington High School and Mineral Area College in May, earning his high school diploma and associate's degree simultaneously.

Allen is currently studying Physical Therapy at Missouri State University in Springfield. 

