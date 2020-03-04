Allen named new Fredericktown assistant superintendent

The Fredericktown School District has hired Melanie Allen to be the new assistant superintendent for the 2020-2021 school district.

Allen, who grew up in Fredericktown, graduated as a Blackcat in 1998 and spent 10 years in the district as a third grade teacher and instructional coach. She also returned in 2014-15 as the preschool and primary principal.

"I can think of no better place to assume this new role than in the district where my education career began and will always be my 'home' community," Allen said. "It is very exciting to be coming back to my home district that invested in me as a student and I can return that investment."

Allen said, through the years she has developed many friendships and professional relationships within the district and looks forward to many more.

Allen has spent four years as a principal in the North County School District and is currently the Roosevelt Elementary School principal in the Farmington School District. She has an Early Childhood and Elementary teaching certification as well as a K-8 principal certification, holds a Master's Degree in School Administration and a Specialist Degree in Educational Administration and Leadership.