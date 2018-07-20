Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KFMO/B104 Night at the Farmington Water Park has been rescheduled and will be Monday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

All the proceeds from this annual event go to a different local charity or organization. This year, all the funds raised will go to the Alzheimer's Association. Families can enjoy the water park for a couple of hours and help out a great cause. Admission to attend the fundraiser is only a minimum donation of $1 per person.

There will also be a ping pong ball race down the Lazy River and raffle tickets available for purchase for various prizes.

KFMO/B104 Radio and the Farmington Water Park have been putting on this event for different charities for the last 10 years.

