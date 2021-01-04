Alzheimer's Association hosting healthy living classes

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a virtual education class that will be helpful for those wanting to make healthy changes in the new year.
"Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research" is being offered several times in January. The program is designed to help people make healthier lifestyle choices that can help reduce their risk of dementia in the new year and beyond.
"For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected," said Jeremy Koerber, Alzheimer's Association program manager. "But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
"At any age, there are lifestyle habits we can adopt to help maintain or even potentially improve our brain health as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline.
"Recent studies are showing that making small lifestyle changes can have huge effects on your brain health. Cutting back on alcohol and smoking and engaging in physical activity, staying socially active, and eating a proper diet on a consistent basis may reduce your risk of dementia by as much as 60%.
"Even adopting just one lifestyle change decreases the risk of developing dementia by 22%. This session can help guide people looking for a healthy New Year's Resolution in 2021 and beyond as they continue to age."
The virtual class will cover research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
"Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research" is designed for individuals of any age who are looking for information on ways to age as well as possible. The course is free and is being offered several times in January, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link.
To find a course that fits your schedule, visit alz.org/virtualeducationmo or call the Alzheimer’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.