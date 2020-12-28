Amazingly successful toy drive for young hospital patients held in memory of baby Georgia

Then she thought about the children at the hospital who have probably not even had any in-person contact with family or friends this year because of the risk.

“This year they may have needed this more than ever,” Ashley said.

The staff at the hospital were especially appreciative. She was in contact with them weeks ahead to arrange days for delivery. Otherwise, enough staff might not have been on hand in order to accept the delivery of the toys.

“The staff are always in shock with how much we have to deliver,” she said.

Ashley said she and her family wished they could see the deliveries made to the patients, but they do not get to see that part. She has heard from a few individuals that their child or relative was on the receiving end.

“That has been pretty special for us to hear about,” she said.

Ashley and husband Aaron were excited to deliver the items this year. After worrying about how many things they would gather, it was a relief to see the amount of items they collected. They delivered a jam-packed truck full of boxed-up toys.

Their daughters were “super excited.”