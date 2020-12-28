Amazingly successful toy drive for young hospital patients held in memory of baby Georgia

“Five years it’s been since I’ve been able to hold my sweet Georgia.”
The agony can clearly be heard in Ashley White’s voice.
It was five years ago on Friday when baby Georgia Erin White passed away at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She had stopped breathing while taking a nap at her daycare just two days earlier.
Georgia’s parents, Aaron and Ashley, were joined by many relatives and friends at the hospital, and prayed for a miracle for their precious daughter.
“The amount of family, friends and acquaintances that came to keep vigil with us was astounding,” said Ashley. “The way my school rallied around me and Aaron’s co-workers around him to support us, we will never forget that.”
Ashley struggles to remember the entirety of those awful days. The bits and pieces of her memory take her back to a very dark time. She remembers sitting at Georgia’s side and trying to memorize every feature of her beautiful baby girl. She recalls being so broken because she could not imagine living one day without her sweet girl.
“We relied so heavily on our trust in God,” she said.
Georgia Erin was only 3 months and 24 days old when she died.
Aaron, Ashley and their 2-year-old daughter Caroline were devastated with the loss of baby Georgia.
Ashley’s sister Terrah tried to pull the family out of the depths of darkness with a tiny glimmer of sunshine. She came up with the idea of people donating new toys to young patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Georgia’s honor instead of flowers for her funeral.
The results were astounding, with many toys donated to St. Louis Children’s Hospital in memory of Georgia Erin. That has continued for the past five years.
This year’s toy drive was amazingly successful, with 350 toys and $250 worth of gift cards collected. Toys were donated for all ages, from infants to teenagers.
Aaron and Ashley, along with their daughters Caroline and Magnolia, donated the toys Dec. 14 after scheduling a drop-off time this year due to COVID-19. The family was not allowed to enter the hospital. The toys also had to be delivered earlier than usual so the items could be isolated long enough before Christmas.
Ashley said this year was much different due to the pandemic.
“There were times that I was unsure if we would even be able to have it,” she said. “At one point, I was worried that the hospital would not allow donations either.”
Because of the pandemic, Ashley questioned at times if they should even have the toy drive since many families have been through their own hardships.
Then she thought about the children at the hospital who have probably not even had any in-person contact with family or friends this year because of the risk.
“This year they may have needed this more than ever,” Ashley said.
The staff at the hospital were especially appreciative. She was in contact with them weeks ahead to arrange days for delivery. Otherwise, enough staff might not have been on hand in order to accept the delivery of the toys.
“The staff are always in shock with how much we have to deliver,” she said.
Ashley said she and her family wished they could see the deliveries made to the patients, but they do not get to see that part. She has heard from a few individuals that their child or relative was on the receiving end.
“That has been pretty special for us to hear about,” she said.
Ashley and husband Aaron were excited to deliver the items this year. After worrying about how many things they would gather, it was a relief to see the amount of items they collected. They delivered a jam-packed truck full of boxed-up toys.
Their daughters were “super excited.”
Ashley said, “Maggie is still pretty young, so she doesn’t understand the full impact. Caroline, however, loves it all. She helped with unloading the truck and loading up the carts this year. Between actually helping deliver and shopping for the toys, she felt very involved in the process this year.”
That part helps to suppress their grief from losing baby daughter Georgia.
“We’ve tried to get back to ‘normal’ for the girls,” Ashley said, “but it’s impossible to put a broken heart back together completely.”
“Although it feels wrong to feel joy after losing Georgia, we will continue to try to live life to the fullest for Caroline and Magnolia and for Georgia’s memory,” she said. “I long for the day I get to hold her in my arms again.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal