Ambassadors put heart in the game

"That week I had to go into surgery to get my pacemaker. It was a big deal in my life. After that, I was able to go to baseball and basketball practices and I had more energy as well.

"I go to my heart doctor once a year; it’s been really well. They told me that my upper chambers were able to function by themselves, which is really big news to me.”

Mordecai, a North County senior, was so young she doesn’t remember her heart problems.

“I had heart surgery when I was 8 months old at St. Louis Children’s Hospital,” she said. “I had a hole in my heart, they put a patch on it. I will start seeing an adult cardiologist this year.

"I do what I want to do. I like to do math and be in choir. After high school I plan to help my mom out. I also like to take care of elderly people.”

The varsity basketball game featured Johnson, who plays for Farmington wearing the #32 Jersey. Farmington lost to North County with a final score of 83-68.

Most of the fundraising will be virtual this year. The “Paint the County Red Virtual Heart Walk” will be conducted Friday through Sunday. This schedule will coincide with National Wear Red Day on Friday.