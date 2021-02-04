Ambassadors put heart in the game

The Farmington and North County school districts began their annual fundraising competition for the American Heart Association (AHA) Tuesday night at the “Red Out” basketball games at Farmington High School.
The fundraising at the schools will continue until Feb. 28. Jen Rogers, senior youth market director for AHA, said that last year Farmington and North County High Schools raised $27,800 for the AHA.
“You guys are still the #1 event like yours in the Midwest, that’s over 13 states,” she said. “The high schools rank in the top 10 in the country.”
The “Red Out” games began at 4:30 pm with the boy’s freshmen basketball game. The AHA shared a video before and during the halftime of each of the three games that had a story and the mission of the AHA.
At 7:15 p.m., a presentation featured Charlene Bullock, perennial record fundraiser for Heart Walk; Landon Johnson and Lilian Jo Mordecai, 2021 heart ambassadors for the school districts, along with their parents; and school district and AHA officials. The cheerleaders, band and choir, along with spectators and others wore red "Excuse Me While I Save Lives" T-shirts.
Johnson, a Farmington sophomore, plays basketball and baseball. He spoke about his experience with heart issues.
“I can play any sport except football,” he said. “In the fourth grade I was diagnosed with third-degree heart block.
"That week I had to go into surgery to get my pacemaker. It was a big deal in my life. After that, I was able to go to baseball and basketball practices and I had more energy as well.
"I go to my heart doctor once a year; it’s been really well. They told me that my upper chambers were able to function by themselves, which is really big news to me.”
Mordecai, a North County senior, was so young she doesn’t remember her heart problems.
“I had heart surgery when I was 8 months old at St. Louis Children’s Hospital,” she said. “I had a hole in my heart, they put a patch on it. I will start seeing an adult cardiologist this year.
"I do what I want to do. I like to do math and be in choir. After high school I plan to help my mom out. I also like to take care of elderly people.”
The varsity basketball game featured Johnson, who plays for Farmington wearing the #32 Jersey. Farmington lost to North County with a final score of 83-68.
Most of the fundraising will be virtual this year. The “Paint the County Red Virtual Heart Walk” will be conducted Friday through Sunday. This schedule will coincide with National Wear Red Day on Friday.
The fundraising for the two school districts and the community will continue until Feb. 28. The school district that wins will be announced in March.
Leah Bahr, corporate events director with the AHA, said that the virtual Heart Walk will have the link #STFCHeartWalk.
“We are asking people when they post, use that hashtag so that is all together,” she said. “Links for the schools will be put on that event page. We are doing a mascot race where we will be updated weekly on totals. We have someone creating a little map where it will have your mascots.”
Search on Facebook for Saint Francois County Heart Walk Paint the County Red Virtual Heart Walk.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com