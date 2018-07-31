Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Starting Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will see their electric rates decrease by 6 percent, thanks to legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly and swift action by the Missouri Public Service

Commission.

The $167 million rate cut stems from federal tax reductions passed by the U.S. Congress in December, which required actions from Missouri lawmakers and regulators to expedite these considerable savings to customers.

The rate cut is the first benefit customers will receive as part of Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, made possible by the new energy law.

Also as part of the legislation, the new lower base electric rates will be frozen until April 2020.

"Under Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, our customers will experience

lower costs right away and greater benefits in the future," said Michael Moehn, president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE).

"The plan will meet our customers' desire for more affordable and stable rates, along with a smarter energy grid that is even more reliable, flexible and secure, all while incorporating new sources of clean energy. On behalf of our customers, we applaud the efforts of Missouri legislators and regulators to recognize the importance of passing and authorizing Senate Bill 564, which expedited these rate cuts to millions of customers."

The new law will also allow for a major grid modernization plan, which is the

cornerstone of Ameren Missouri's new Smart Energy Plan.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and natural gas service for more

than 100 years.

