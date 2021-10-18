Ameren: More than $270 million ready for utility bill help

As families continue to face challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri is partnering with local community action agencies to connect customers with energy assistance and encourage them to apply for available funding.

Less than 20% of the $324 million Missouri received in rental and utility assistance through the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program has been distributed. The Missouri Housing and Development Commission (MHDC) has so far awarded $51.2 million and approved more than 10,000 applications, with a vast majority of those funds going toward rental assistance. More than $270 million is still available.

"We know many Missourians are doing their best to manage the challenges COVID-19 continues to present, and we want our customers to know help is out there," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. "We are partnering with state and local agencies to get these funds to the families who need them, in addition to the grants and flexible payment options we continue to offer customers."

Helping local community action agencies