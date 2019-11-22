For a second year, Ameren Missouri and United Way, in partnership with statewide Energy Assistance Agencies, will support active military families and veterans to help pay their utility bills. In its second year, the fund will provide up to $50,000 in utility bill assistance to veterans and military families throughout Missouri.
In its first year, the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund assisted more than 190 veteran and military families with more than $50,000 in utility bill assistance.
“United Way 2-1-1 is proud to continue the partnership with Ameren Missouri on this effort to help military families and veterans who have served and protected our country,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Through this fund, we will continue to help even more individuals facing hardship.”
The fund is part of Ameren Missouri’s Energy Outreach Program for utility assistance, announced in summer 2018 as a three-year plan to provide $5 million in support to nonprofit agencies helping Ameren Missouri customers in need with their utility payments.
"We are humbled by the sacrifice of all veterans. The duty to serve is about having each other's backs. Today we are proud to have the backs of veterans and military families that may be struggling," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri.
The second round of the program started Nov. 11. Veterans, active military members or their spouses who are without service or have a disconnect notice for their Ameren Missouri utility bill are eligible to apply for assistance. Interested applicants should call United Way at 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 to apply. Eligible individuals may also apply at their local Energy Assistance Agency that partners with United Way. Each family is eligible for up to $600 in assistance.
Ameren has a long history of supporting veterans and military families. For the eleventh consecutive year, Ameren is nationally recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM JobsSM, and Military Spouse.
