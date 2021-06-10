Amtrak to boost STL-KC route, MoDOT wants ideas on passenger rail

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on passenger rail as part of the development of the 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan, and is expanding the route between St. Louis and Kansas City. The content will be live through June 16 and accessible via the MoDOT webpage. The virtual open house format allows members of the public to access the materials at any time through June 16.

The public is invited to view the information about Missouri’s passenger rail network, ask questions of MoDOT and the project team and leave comments on how passenger rail service can better service the citizens of Missouri. The passenger rail component of the State Freight and Rail Plan examines each of the three Amtrak service options in Missouri – Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle – as well as the economic impact of the Missouri River Runner state-sponsored route. Open house participants are also encouraged to complete a survey designed to solicit feedback on recommendations for Missouri’s passenger rail system.