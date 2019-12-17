On Dec. 7, AMVETS Post 113 celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the national AMVETS organization in a day-long get-together at their local headquarters.
Post Commander Jim Evans explained that AMVETS (American Veterans) was first formed in November of 1944 to help handle the influx of veterans coming home from World War II. President Harry S. Truman chartered AMVETS on July 23, 1947.
Post 113 has 219 members with a club and hall located on Pimville Road.
“We have two acres that we use for shooting matches and we have horseshoe pits and fire pits with concrete benches,” he said.
Helping local veterans and community service is what their organization is all about.
“Last week we had the sheltered workshop here, we had Santa Claus and gifts,” Evans said.
Last week they hosted a Christmas party for veterans from area homes.
"The veterans are taken care of and that’s our main goal and mission.”
The organization consists of four groups: the Post, which is the main group of eligible military veterans; the Sons of AMVETS, a group of volunteers and supporters that have not served in the military; the Ladies Auxiliary; and the AMVETS Riders, a group of motorcycle riders dedicated to supporting veterans.
Joe Black is the president of the AMVET Riders. He has been a member of the Riders for five years.
“It’s my second term as president,” he said. “It’s a great group of people out here. It’s a non-profit, we give back to veteran’s charities and support the community. The riders are celebrating their 11th year.”
This year the Riders of Post 113 received a prestigious national honor for their service. They were named a Quality Chapter for their efforts.
“This year based upon our reporting of all our activities that goes to national, they recognized 35 chapters across the country as being Quality Chapters,” Black said. “It is the first time that our Riders Chapter has earned that distinction.
"It’s a certain number of hours of service, we have a calendar of events. We have a poker run, steak night or wing night. It’s broken down by number of riders and the number of miles that we ride on a charity ride. We have 28 riders in our organization. On a national level, I think we’re a small to mid-range size as far as AMVETS chapters go. We’ve done a really good job the last two years of pulling things together.”
According to Black, there are several charity bike rides that they do every year to help fundraise for veteran assistance.
“We do a Camp Hope run that we partner with Post 48 out of De Soto every year,” he said. “We have between 200-300 bikes. A normal run for a post our size, we might have 20 bikes. We have two-three events a month during the riding season. Once the weather gets cold, we will have one event a month like a food night.”
Black noted that 22 veterans a day commit suicide in the U.S.
“One of the initiatives that AMVETS supports is called the 22-a-day initiative. There is a 1-800 number that we help support in order for us to curb that number. Hopefully, one day that number will start dropping.”
Charles Weaver is the commander of the Sons of AMVETS. He has been a member of the Sons for about five years, with three of those as commander.
“My grandpa used to bring me out here as a kid for shooting matches,” he said. “After he passed away, I took over helping out with the shooting matches, and from there became a commander of the Sons.
"Every year we hold a trivia night fundraiser for the POW/MIA museum at Jefferson Barracks. This year we were able to give $1,000 to them, all in one day. We had a lot of participation from local community businesses that either donated money or door prizes.
They also help out in other ways.
"This year we were able to adopt five families for the holidays, the children of foster families. Megan Jones is the social worker we work with, she has taken the kids shopping, so all the money that we give to them goes straight to the kids.”
Weaver talked about one of the national initiatives that is handled locally called Operation Veteran Mobility.
“A few power chairs were donated and one of our members fixes them,” he said. “Our past commander went to Interstate Batteries and they donated batteries. We get to give them back out to people that need them. We can put them out on a loan program.”
Lisa Shaver is the first vice president of the ladies auxiliary. She does the liaison work between all four groups so that they can be cohesive with scheduling events. She talked about the party the AMVETS would be having for some of the elderly in the area.
“They will come out and have dinner, my husband plays Santa Claus for it,” she said. “It’s a good time. It gets them out, it gives them a something for Christmas they cannot get. A lot of times our elderly, regardless of whether they’re veterans or not, are shoveled off to a senior living environment, and completely neglected and forgotten.”
Black praised her efforts with the organization.
“She has just recently taken over the whole newsletter, calendar and everything. It is much appreciated, because I was doing that before. It takes a lot of time to do.”
“Our national organizations goal is to support VA benefits for veterans,” said Black. “We spend tens of millions of dollars a year hiring the right people to lobby for veteran’s rights with the VA. We work with them day to day to improve relationships between the VA and veterans.”
Post 113 is located at 3456 Pimville Road in Park Hills. For more information, www.amvets.org or www.facebook.com/amvets113/, or 573-756-9685.
