A not-for-profit organization based in Arizona provides event tickets to military members, first responders, and their families. The Veteran Tickets Foundation (VetTix) has tickets to events all over the nation. VetTix places the offered tickets on their website for currently enlisted military, veterans, and first responders to purchase for a delivery fee of $1.97 to $14.97 — the delivery fee is for the total tickets requested, not per ticket.

The websites tell you delivery fees are charged for all online ticket transaction requests. The charge covers fees incurred by the organization for the man-hours spent processing ticket requests.

There are two websites for the Veteran Tickets Foundation. The website for military personnel (VetTix) is www.vettix.org/visitor, and the website for first responders (1stTix) is www.1sttix.org/visitor. Use the websites or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/VetTix, to find out more about the organization and become a “tixer” or a donor.

At least two local area families have participated in the program and have received tickets to attend circuses and monster truck shows. Event tickets are available for a wide range of interests - educational events, concerts, sporting events, theater, etc. Right now tickets are available in St. Louis for Cardinal games and concerts. There are other events available in St. Louis as well as locations throughout the nation.

Because each event is based on donations, the locations of events are sporadic. Some events take place in large metropolitan areas and others in small hometown communities very similar to the Parkland region. The circus event attended by a local family was located at the Family Arena in St. Charles and the monster truck event was at a venue in Cape Girardeau. It is possible for events in towns like Park Hills, Farmington, Desloge, Bismarck, and any number of area locations to be included for involvement— donations are needed to make it possible.

Ticket quantity is also stipulated by donations. Sometimes a lot of tickets are available for certain events and other times only one or two tickets may be available. Each event will list how many tickets can be purchased. For example, a Tears for Fears concert in Franklin, Tennessee, will cost $14.97 for four tickets whereas a Cardinals game in St. Louis will cost $8.97 for one ticket. A pro-wrestling event in Tennessee will cost $3.97 for four tickets whereas a magic show in Texas will cost $14.97 for four tickets.

VetTix was founded in 2008 as a national non-profit, non-governmental 501c(3) organization run by military veterans. All contributions to the organization are tax-deductible. The purpose of the organization is to provide an affordable way for military and first responders to enjoy events that would normally cost a family of four over $500 to attend. The VetTix website says the average military and first responder family is unable to afford the cost of many of these events.

VetTix believes these events provide an essential function of community integration and family bonding experience that is necessary for military and first responder families. Active duty and veterans often struggle with wounds, both physical and invisible, from sacrifices made during their time in service. First responders struggle with the same physical and invisible wounds from their hours of dedication to serving the community on a daily basis.

To make donations, visit either the VetTix or 1stTix website. Donations can be made in a variety of ways. One way is by donating to specific individuals for a specific purpose through the Hero’s Wish program or by cash donations. Individuals can donate print-at-home, third-party, or paper tickets. Organizations can donate print-at-home, third-party, will-call, or paper tickets.