The votes have been totaled and we now know who will take home a brand new ATV as the first place winner in the Daily Journal's annual Best Buck Contest.
Local hunter Bill Holst garnered the most votes to win a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV valued at approximately $7,000 courtesy of Midwest Sports Center.
New this year was a second and third place prize packages. Second prize is a $500 gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford and $500 in prizes from Dunn's Sporting Goods. The third place winner will take home a $500 gift card from Hood's Discount Home Center of Farmington and $250 gift card from Ozark Thunder Indoor Gun Range.
Second place went to Kory Schweiss, who was the first place winner in the contest in 2016.
Third place was secured by Tegan Jones (and his dad). The father and son hunters will take home the third place prize package.
The annual fall contest ended Friday with online voting. Nearly 100 local deer hunters entered a pic of them and their buck harvested this fall in the contest beginning Nov. 5.
Then in late November the deadline for entries passed and voting began. Visitors to www.dailyjournalonline.com could go on and vote once per day for their favorite hunter and deer photo.
Representatives of the Daily Journal will be in touch with the winners in coming days and arrange for them to pick up their prizes. We'll share photos of them receiving their prizes in a coming edition.
The Daily Journal thanks all the sponsors who provided prizes, and all the hunters and voters who participated in this year's contest. Make plans now to get out next fall and bag a buck and enter the 2019 Best Buck contest.
