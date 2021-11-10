Angels Among Us holds fundraiser Friday

Harold and Lois Skaggs, of Desloge, had 10 young children. Even though both parents worked, they didn’t have much money left, especially during the holidays. In fact, one year there was no money for presents or Christmas dinner.
But that holiday turned into one of the best Christmases for the family when a local church surprised the family with a Christmas dinner and presents.
It felt like angels saved Christmas for the family.
And all 5-year-old Loretta knew was that she got the Big Wheel she had so desperately wanted.
“If they had not helped us that year, then we wouldn’t have had anything,” she said. “I never want any child to ever feel the way we all did.”
This childhood experience is the reason why Loretta (Skaggs) Barnhouse created the nonprofit organization Angels Among Us in 1997.
“There are many great organizations who help kids in our area,” she said, “but there are those kids who fall through the cracks and don’t make the list. Those are the kids who we want to help.”
According to Barnhouse, Angels Among Us is a team effort. Many people work behind the scenes, buy and wrap gifts, or help in other ways.
“Our community is amazing when it comes to helping out,” she said.
Barnhouse is hoping the community rallies together once again on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Angels Among Us event Christmas Food Truckin’ Friday Toy Drive.
The event takes place on the parking lot of Farmington Walmart near the AT&T store.
People who donate new, unwrapped toys anytime at Friday’s event will receive a discount to purchase items from any of the food trucks at that time. Those who currently plan to participate include Grandma’s Sugar Shack, The Lunch Lady Food Truck, Queso Jitas, Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks, Iron Dogz Catering, Must Have Macarons and Roxy’s Hot Grill.
In addition to food, Prancer, Santa and the Grinch will be available for selfies for a $5 donation. A live reindeer – sponsored by Dickey Farm Supply in Caledonia – will be part of the selfie fun. A sleigh, sponsored by Belgrade State Bank, will hold all of the toy donations.
Snow and music will also be provided by Gold Star DJ.
“We have some really neat baskets so far that we’re raffling off,” said Barnhouse. “We have them shown on our Facebook page Angels Among Us and we’ll have them at the event Friday for bidding.”
New toys or money can be dropped off at any Belgrade State Bank for Angels Among Us. Call Barnhouse at 573-631-9878 for more information or if a child has not been adopted for Christmas.