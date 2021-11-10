Angels Among Us holds fundraiser Friday

Harold and Lois Skaggs, of Desloge, had 10 young children. Even though both parents worked, they didn’t have much money left, especially during the holidays. In fact, one year there was no money for presents or Christmas dinner.

But that holiday turned into one of the best Christmases for the family when a local church surprised the family with a Christmas dinner and presents.

It felt like angels saved Christmas for the family.

And all 5-year-old Loretta knew was that she got the Big Wheel she had so desperately wanted.

“If they had not helped us that year, then we wouldn’t have had anything,” she said. “I never want any child to ever feel the way we all did.”

This childhood experience is the reason why Loretta (Skaggs) Barnhouse created the nonprofit organization Angels Among Us in 1997.

“There are many great organizations who help kids in our area,” she said, “but there are those kids who fall through the cracks and don’t make the list. Those are the kids who we want to help.”

According to Barnhouse, Angels Among Us is a team effort. Many people work behind the scenes, buy and wrap gifts, or help in other ways.

