An Annapolis man drowned in the Big Creek in Annapolis on Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Reports state at about 1:15 p.m. Joey Bales, 35, attempted to swim to an underwater cave and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. at an area hospital.

