It’s the time of year again when fire tags are due in rural areas of the Bismarck Fire Department coverage area. Fire tags are due by Jan. 31.
Fire tags are $55 each if purchased on or before Jan. 31. After that, tags are considered past due and are $65 each.
Anyone who lives in or owns a property in the fire department’s coverage area must purchase a fire tag. Residents inside the city limits of Bismarck are exempt from fire tags as fire protection is included in municipal taxes.
"We will respond to any and all emergencies regardless of whether or not the (property) has a fire tag, however, the owner could receive a large bill for the response," said Fire Chief John Colwell.
The chief said according to Missouri Statute, fire departments are allowed to bill for rural responses if a fire tag has not been purchased. Colwell says they are allowed to bill $100 for the response and up to $500 for every hour the department is on the scene.
In addition, some insurance companies will drop a homeowner’s policy if they do not purchase a required fire tag.
“We hate to bill someone after they’ve had a tragedy,” said Colwell, “but fire tags make up about 90 percent of the department’s operating budget.”
Colwell said comparatively, $55 is not a bad deal when you look at the potential for a $600 or higher bill without the tag.
Fire tags can be purchased at PLS, Shy’s Feed Store, the Bismarck fire station located at 910 Veterans Drive, or by mail at P.O. Box 128, Bismarck, MO 63624. Anyone with questions can contact the fire station at 573-734-2557.
The Wolf Creek Fire Department also sells fire tags. Their tags were due on Dec. 31. The tags are $70 for residential property and $150 for commercial property. Individuals can contact the firehouse at 573-756-8748 or purchase tags online at wolfcreekfire.com.
The Goose Creek Fire Department utilizes fire tags for all properties in the development. Tags in Goose Creek were due on Jan. 1, however, there is no penalty for purchasing them late. Tags are $10 for a vacant lot, $25 for a lot with a camper, and $40 for a lot with a structure.
The fire tags not only cover fire, but response for all emergencies within the development. Tags can be purchased at the subdivision office.
Desloge Fire Department fire tags are due on May 1 each year and are $50 each.
Park Hills’ fire tags are due on June 1 and are $50 for residential properties and $100 for commercial properties.
Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department sells fire tags as well. Their tags are due on July 31. They are $70 each and then $80 on or after Aug. 1.
The Doe Run rural fire department transitioned several years ago to a "fire protection district" funded by a tax billed annually with other taxes.
