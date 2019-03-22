Try 3 months for $3

The St. Francois County Community Partnership’s annual Health Expo at the Mineral Area College Field House will return this year on April 27.

The free event will be sponsored by Home State Health, Parkland Health Center, and Mineral Area College. The theme is “Knock it Out of the Park for Health.”

Between 8 a.m. and noon there will be free health screenings, demonstrations, prizes, snacks and drinks, and emergency vehicle tours. The featured prize for one lucky winner is a four pack of tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals.

Some of the free health screenings will test for blood pressure, cholesterol, vision for glaucoma, and dental.

There will be a demonstrations on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping, which is a very hot topic. There will also be Zumba and karate demonstrations.

SFCCP Executive Director Bill Bunch is hopeful that they can display a “roll-over simulator,” where attendees can see what it’s like to be in a terrible car wreck.

Weather permitted there will be outside activities, and a lot of free food, “some healthy, some not so healthy,” said Bunch.

Missouri Baptist Breast HealthCare Center will be on-hand offering free mammograms to women ages 40-64 who are uninsured or underinsured. Walk-ins are welcome as the schedule allows, but women are urged to schedule a mammogram by calling 314-956-9829.

Last year’s expo was attended by 500-650 people and usually there are 50 vendors with 75 tables.

Anyone interested in an exhibit can download the “Exhibitor Packet” on sfccp.org and must turn them in by April 13.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

