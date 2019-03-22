The St. Francois County Community Partnership’s annual Health Expo at the Mineral Area College Field House will return this year on April 27.
The free event will be sponsored by Home State Health, Parkland Health Center, and Mineral Area College. The theme is “Knock it Out of the Park for Health.”
Between 8 a.m. and noon there will be free health screenings, demonstrations, prizes, snacks and drinks, and emergency vehicle tours. The featured prize for one lucky winner is a four pack of tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals.
Some of the free health screenings will test for blood pressure, cholesterol, vision for glaucoma, and dental.
There will be a demonstrations on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping, which is a very hot topic. There will also be Zumba and karate demonstrations.
SFCCP Executive Director Bill Bunch is hopeful that they can display a “roll-over simulator,” where attendees can see what it’s like to be in a terrible car wreck.
Weather permitted there will be outside activities, and a lot of free food, “some healthy, some not so healthy,” said Bunch.
Missouri Baptist Breast HealthCare Center will be on-hand offering free mammograms to women ages 40-64 who are uninsured or underinsured. Walk-ins are welcome as the schedule allows, but women are urged to schedule a mammogram by calling 314-956-9829.
Last year’s expo was attended by 500-650 people and usually there are 50 vendors with 75 tables.
Anyone interested in an exhibit can download the “Exhibitor Packet” on sfccp.org and must turn them in by April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.