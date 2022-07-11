Annual Shop With a Cop golf tournament raises thousands for area children

Golfers gathered in Farmington on Friday to play in the 11th annual St. Francois County Shop With a Cop fundraising golf tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club. The event is held on the first Friday following the Fourth of July every year.

This year, the tournament hosted 84 golfers playing on 21 teams to help give area children a good Christmas.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's Shop with a Cop program is among the largest in the nation. It helps provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children each year.

The annual golf tournament is the most significant contributor to Shop With a Cop. Program coordinators hold other fundraisers throughout the year, including raffles for items like an ATV and a 65-inch television. Golfers bought hundreds of dollars in ATV raffle tickets during this year's tournament, and raffle tickets for the big screen TV were sold out midway through the day.

Friday's tournament was a collaborative effort of volunteer organizers Jim Kilker and Don Droege, as well as Shop With a Cop coordinators Lora Henson, Deputy Amy Brenneke, and Deputy Tammy Romine.

Droege explained that generally, the same group of golfers participate each year, with the majority of the players coming down from the St. Louis area. The sheriff's department was represented by a golf team this year as well.

Droege said the event typically raises $10,000-$14,000 every year.

"It's a cheap tournament for $120, but we've got a number of people that contribute a lot more than that," he noted. "It's just a big group of old friends from grade school, high school, college, and life who we got onto Shop With a Cop through (Sheriff Dan Bullock) and Steve Carr. And Jim Hart was pretty much instrumental in the beginning to get it going and get us involved because we had this group of people coming down here for years, just on a summer basis. Then we turned it into a charity tournament."

Carr, the original tournament organizer, said he has enjoyed the tournament over the years and enjoys seeing the joy of the children when they go Christmas shopping in December.

"It's been fun, and you know it's done a lot of good for the kids," said Carr. "It's pretty cool watching the kids go [shopping]. Some of those kids wouldn't get anything otherwise."

Bullock said that since its inception, the tournament had raised well more than $100,000 for the Shop With Cop program. He said the efforts of the organizers and the participants alike are what make the children's Christmas shopping possible.

"If it wasn't for these (volunteers) coming out here and setting all this up, getting all the food here, and getting everything going, that's what makes this a success is them getting out here and doing this," said Bullock. "And we appreciate that.

"It's all volunteer work. Shop With a Cop is a volunteer organization," the sheriff noted. "All 100% of the money goes to the kids, and without the help from these guys, we couldn't get it done."