'Another year, another beautiful day'

The former Barrett Jensen parking lot in Fredericktown was full of smiling faces April 16, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga ball, goody bags, free cotton candy, and plenty of food trucks at For MadCo Easter Block Party.

The free community event was put together by Calvary Church with support from several local businesses including Madison County Service Coordination, which allowed the use of the parking lot.

Calvary Church Next Gen Pastor Seth Miller said he saw many familiar faces during the fun, and he thought the event saw a better turnout this year than last year.

"I think the food trucks were excited," Miller said. "I believe one even invited one of their friends. It was a good turnout and I think it was a little less caution than last year with all the COVID. It was another year, another great beautiful day."

Miller said they wanted to add the free cotton candy this year because cotton candy is one of those things that does not take a lot of time to make and kids love it.

Also new this year was an inflatable more suited for the younger kids and the entire event was reorganized. Thanks to approval from the Fredericktown City Council, the back alleyway was closed to traffic so that the food trucks could park along the road.

"I think it is a better set-up to keep it more open and organized," Miller said. "I think it helps the parents to be able to watch their kiddos and make sure that they are safe. I'm thankful that the police department came out and the city blocked off the alleyway for the food trucks."

Miller said they also switched up some of the carnival games to make it easier for everyone.

One of the most popular stops of the day was the face painting area. Whether the child wanted an Easter egg or flower, or even something more difficult such as a Spiderman face mask or unicorn horn and ears, the artists were up for the task.

The event would not have been possible without the help of some "amazing" community sponsors who rose to the occasion, Miller indicated.

"I'm just so thankful that so many businesses from the community love people in our community and are for them and helped us fill those bags up with all kinds of giveaways, free food, free pizza, free items to help you shop, get an oil change," Miller said. "The giveaway bags have been great. I can't believe Seabaugh Furniture was generous enough to give us an amazing recliner to giveaway to a family."

Miller said the lady who ended up winning the recliner said she had never won anything before.

"It was an awesome opportunity to love on someone and hopefully they can find some comfort in their life," Miller said. "Everything we do here is to communicate another principal of Jesus. That recliner, it is comfortable, but there's nothing more comfortable then the love of Jesus and a community who love Jesus. That is why we want to give that kind of stuff away."

Miller said all they do is strategic and on purpose. He said cotton candy is sweet but there is nothing sweeter than the love of Jesus.

"I think the most important thing, no matter what we ever talk about or do, is I really just want people to know that it doesn't matter where you are, what you think, what is going on, what you currently do or don't believe, God absolutely loves you. Anybody who has ever experienced the opposite of that from somebody who claims to follow Jesus, I apologize on their behalf."

Miller said they would love for you to give Jesus a chance and come hang out at Calvary Church sometime but that it is a no strings attached kind of love. He said the For MadCo Easter Block Party was a community thing, not a church thing.

"I want people to come together and love on the community and be for our community," Miller said. "I think for along time— I said last year and I'll keep saying it— the church has been known about not being for certain people. But God died for the world. We are supposed to be for our community and for our people. If we can be a conduit of making it easier for people to be generous and love on people and meet the needs of our community we want to make that happen."

Calvary Church would like to thank everyone who came out and enjoyed the For MadCo Block Party, everyone who volunteered to make it possible, the food trucks for setting up, the Fredericktown Police Department for providing security, the City of Fredericktown for allowing the street closure and all of this years sponsors.

This year's sponsors included: Subway, Jane’s Coffee House, DJ 2, Sonic, The Station, Realtor Abbi Davis, Seabaugh’s Furniture, Beaver Valley Golf Course, Madison Medical Center, Madison County Health Department, Burns Barber Shop, Little Caesars, Heartland Auto, Bess Insurance, Harps, Caseys, Chris Hudson, H.O.P.E., New Era Bank and Madison County Service Coordination.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.