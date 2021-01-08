 Skip to main content
Apartment fire destroys building in Fredericktown
Apartment fire destroys building in Fredericktown

Firefighters from Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire at 135 South Mine La Motte at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was already coming out of the windows. 

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said the multi-unit apartment building was completely engulfed when they arrived and the building and the four apartments are a complete loss.

Clark said the cause of the fire is currently unknown but it is not being investigated as suspicious. At the time of the fire, power was out in the entire city.

No occupants or firefighters were injured but several pets were lost to the fire.

Crews battled the fire for approximately two hours. The cold temperature and a brief moment when the fire reignited in the attic made this a difficult scene but the crew were resilient and kept it contained.

Assisting Fredericktown Fire Department was Fredericktown Police Department, Madison County EMS, Fredericktown City Light and Water, and Spire Gas Company.

