The second annual Arcadia Valley Community Picnic was held June 24. Attendance was good, despite very hot conditions. The program is hosted by the Arcadia Valley Tourism Board and Missouri State Parks at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. The event included a variety of games and activities for children and adults.

The Arcadia Valley Theater Guild put on a production of a play based on the Brothers Grimm stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Faithful Johannes, and Rumpelstiltskin.

Six lucky children went home with new bicycles thanks to donations from the City of Pilot Knob, Chris Carr, and American Family Insurance's Ronnie Darren. The bicycles were given away in a drawing at the bicycle safety program held during the event. Every child who completed the course received a bicycle driver’s license and a new helmet donated by Ozark Regional Library.

The Iron County Sheltered Workshop had a fundraising booth and a number of local craft venders were on hand for the public to check out their wares.