Arcadia Valley teacher showcases digital paintings

Arcadia Valley art teacher Rebecca Turner kept busy on all those snow days this year.
She got an iPad for Christmas and started working on a collection of digital paintings. One snow day she logged four hours on her painting of the Old Red Mill at Alley Spring.
And in just two months, Turner finished a collection of 15 digital paintings, which will be on display throughout March at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
She had been talking to the museum coordinator about her students doing a show there in April, when he just happened to mention that he had an opening for March. Turner decided it was the perfect time to play around on her new iPad.
“They’re finally getting down in price enough that us country kids are able to have fun,” Turner said.
She wasn’t so sure about painting with the digital medium but now really likes it.
“It’s kind of like working with watercolor because you work in layers,” Turner said. “Then you can choose different brushes. The pencil reacts to the screen. And so when you’re drawing, it might come out like an oil painting, and it actually blends and mixes the colors on the screen. But then you can change brushes and go work with a totally different texture. So it’s kind of fun to play around with the textures.”
The digital medium requires less cleanup, too.
“I have little kids at home, so it’s kind of nice just to work with a cleaner medium because I don’t have to get out paint,” Turner said. “And that means I don’t have to have my 5-year-old say, ‘Mom, I want to paint, too.’”
A few of her students also got iPads for Christmas, Turner said, and they enjoy showing each other what they’ve been working on. One of her students even created a drawing of a tiger that is featured on the back of the boys basketball uniforms.
Although not required, she said she has opened up some projects that can be done on an iPad.
“Some of them are actually pre-drawing or pre-painting on their iPad to try to figure out colors and textures before they do it on canvas,” Turner said. “So it’s really worked as like a pre-sketch for them.”
The students have touch-screen Chromebooks, but she said it’s hard to draw on their screens with the stylus.
Turner drew inspiration for this collection from photos on her phone of some of her favorite places in the area.
“Most of my stuff is places in southeast Missouri that I like to go to,” Turner said. “Some of them are state parks. I was married at Elephants Rocks, so that’s kind of a special place to me. Like Alley Spring, that’s kind of where my mom’s from.”
This was the first solo show for Turner, who teaches grades 6-12, and the museum hosted a meet the artist reception at the beginning of March. Attendees included Jim Wilson, her mentor from Mineral Area College, current and former students, as well as family and friends.
“It’s nice to have one in my hometown,” Turner said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.