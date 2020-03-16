Arcardia Valley teacher showcases digital paintings

The digital medium requires less cleanup, too.

“I have little kids at home, so it’s kind of nice just to work with a cleaner medium because I don’t have to get out paint,” Turner said. “And that means I don’t have to have my 5-year-old say, ‘Mom, I want to paint, too.’”

A few of her students also got iPads for Christmas, Turner said, and they enjoy showing each other what they’ve been working on. One of her students even created a drawing of a tiger that is featured on the back of the boys basketball uniforms.

Although not required, she said she has opened up some projects that can be done on an iPad.

“Some of them are actually pre-drawing or pre-painting on their iPad to try to figure out colors and textures before they do it on canvas,” Turner said. “So it’s really worked as like a pre-sketch for them.”

The students have touch-screen Chromebooks, but she said it’s hard to draw on their screens with the stylus.

Turner drew inspiration for this collection from photos on her phone of some of her favorite places in the area.