On Sept. 14, Washington State Park will hold its annual Archaeology Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park’s shelter #1/CCC Ridge.

This free, public event is put together with the partnership of the Missouri Archaeological Society’s Three Rivers Chapter.

Archaeology Day will feature a variety of all-day activities for children, including Native American games and crafts. Demonstrations like flint-knapping and atlatl-throwing will also take place throughout the day, along with the Friends of Washington State Parks selling concessions.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., World Bird Sanctuary, the featured guests, will be hosting a Birds of Prey Display. Following at 1 p.m. World Bird Sanctuary will host Raptor Basics. At 2 p.m. there will be a guided Petroglyph Tour at the Petroglyph Site led by the Washington State Park Interpretive Staff.

The Petroglyph Site is made up of different petroglyphs, prehistoric rock carvings created by etching or carving with a chisel and hammer into the rock wall.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto, on Highway 21. For more information, go to www.mostateparks.com, follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/washingtonstatepark, or call the park office at 636-586-5768.

