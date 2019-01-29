For those who think the Parkland has experienced cold temperatures already this winter, you haven’t seen anything yet.
A blast of super-charged arctic air is bringing dangerous subzero cold to the Midwest and Northeast United States as the system swings down from the Dakotas into Chicago and on to New England.
The National Weather Service is predicting that by tonight and into Wednesday morning, Chicago will hit an incredibly cold 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
According to Richard Bann, a meteorologist at NWS’s Weather Prediction Center, this is going to be a “dangerous, deadly cold” that will be hitting the Midwest hard.
“Exposed skin loses heat fast, like you don’t even know,” he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson was spreading the word about what’s in store for the state of Missouri through the rest of this week.
“We take the safety of our citizens very seriously and stand ready to support our local jurisdictions as they work to protect their communities,” he said. “I also urge Missourians to check on neighbors who may need a little extra help during these dangerous conditions.”
The National Weather Service is predicting dangerously cold wind chill values of -5 to -40 degrees across the state tonight and Wednesday morning. The most life-threatening wind chill values will occur across the northern half of the state on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In southeast Missouri, the region will very likely see wind chills of -16 degrees as the brunt of the arctic air hits southeast Missouri.
Now here’s the day-by-day NWS forecast:
Tuesday morning will start out with a temperature of 13 degrees that is expected to drop to around 3 degrees by 10 a.m. this morning. Temps are expected to begin “warming up” around noon when the thermometer is predicted to hit 8 degrees and reach a high of 13 degrees by 10 this evening.
By the time the kids are ready to head to school Wednesday morning, NWS is forecasting a temperature of 2 degrees, warming up to around 10 degrees by 10 a.m. When the kids are ready to head home, the temperature will be a “balmy” 12-16 degrees. As the 10 p.m. late news comes on, temperatures are expected to reach 13 degrees.
The NWS is expecting a “warm-up” to begin on Thursday when the morning starts with a projected temperature of 11 degrees and a high of 35.
Friday will seem almost tropical compared to the previous three days when the Parkland will see a low of 27 degrees and a high of 46.
Note also that there will be a chance for light snow each of those days and the wind chill is going to make the frigidly cold temperatures seem even worse than they really are.
Now for some better news…
While Saturday is predicted to start with temperatures around freezing, NWS is expecting a high of 50. Sunday will be even better with a low of 47 degrees and a high of 60.
Because of the exceptionally cold weather through most of the week, NWS is urging people to dress properly if they will be spending any time outdoors because such cold wind chill values will produce frostbite and hypothermia if precautions are not taken. People need to also remember that an unexpected vehicle breakdown could turn into an extremely dangerous situation if they are unprepared — so, remember to bring an extra set of warm clothing when traveling. Do not let the warmth of your vehicle give you a false sense of security.
Missourians are also advised to remember the dangers posed by space heaters and other supplemental heating devices many turn to in order to help heat their homes when temperatures plunge. As temperatures dropped in February 2015, seven Missourians died within five days in fires caused by supplemental heating sources. Nationally, space heaters lead to about one-third of home heating fires and about 80 percent of home heating fire deaths.
“Space heaters are potentially deadly if they are not monitored and used correctly,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Ovens and stove tops should never be used to attempt to heat a home. Make sure you are not overloading extension cords and power strips, which are not designed for heavy electrical loads.”
Meanwhile, Missouri schools will be monitoring conditions to keep students, faculty and staff safe.
“We encourage parents to stay in close communication with school districts as weather conditions change,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “Families should know their local district's policies about weather cancellations/delays. They can check district websites or contact their school office to be sure they know how to receive official notifications. Please make sure children are dressed appropriately for the extreme cold.”
“The top concern of every Missouri farmer and rancher in the winter time is the safety and well-being of their livestock,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “While our farmers and ranchers are braving the cold to care for their livestock and ensure their neighbors are okay, they should also remember to take care of themselves as temperatures drop.”
Missouri Department of Transportation officials are advising motorists to winterize their vehicles with a good battery, a properly operating exhaust system, and oil that will withstand the rigors of cold weather. They should also test their anti-freeze, or have it tested by a professional to make sure it will not freeze in temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero.
Travelers should make sure their gas tanks are full and have an emergency kit in each vehicle that contains snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, flashlights, etc.
Below are some additional resources and winter safety tips to keep in mind:
• Warming centers in Missouri can be located at https://ogi.oa.mo.gov/DHSS/warmingCenter/index.html or dial 211 for United Way Referral.
• The state’s toll-free, adult abuse and neglect hotline (1-800-392-0210) can be used to report any elderly persons or adults with disabilities who may need assistance due to the cold.
• Turn off portable heaters whenever leaving the room or going to bed and have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around space heaters and fireplaces. Keep anything that can burn outside the three-foot zone, too.
• Never overload extension cords or outlets. Never use an oven or other cooking devices to heat your home.
• Make sure all heating devices are properly ventilated, and always operate a generator outdoors and at least 20 feet away from any window, door, or vent in your home.
• Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause flu-like illness or death. Carbon monoxide poisoning can happen during extremely cold weather when individuals try warming their homes through unconventional methods. If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911 immediately and get the victim to fresh air.
• If you do have to be outdoors, dress in several layers of loose-fitting, layered, and lightweight clothing. The space between these layers works as insulation to help keep you warmer.
• Protect your ears, face, and head. In addition to a hat, wear a scarf to help protect your lungs from cold air — it will also protect your ears and face.
• Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.