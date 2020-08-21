Area counties continue to see increase in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, four regional counties are all in the top 10 for the percentage-increase in cases during the last seven days: Madison is 2nd, Iron is 4th, Washington is 5th, and St. Francois County is 9th.

Cases in Madison County have grown by 41% during the last week, Iron County cases have grown 38%, Washington County cases are up 34%, and St. Francois County cases have climbed 31%.

St. Francois County Health Center reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 343 active cases and 716 total cases. Of those, 128 active cases and 309 total cases are related to Department of Corrections outbreaks.

The number of cases that have required hospitalization has gone up by four since Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Madison County Health Department reported a possible exposure risk at God's Country Cowboy Church in Fredericktown from 9-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. If you were at the location, they ask that you monitor for symptoms until Aug. 23.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing its total to 87 cases and 13 active cases.