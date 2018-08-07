Ten Missouri counties and one Missouri city have brought joint suit against a number of pharmaceutical companies, alleging that the defendants have directly caused or exacerbated the opioid epidemic in those jurisdictions by means of marketing practice and misrepresentation. Among the plaintiffs are nearby Iron, Jefferson and Washington Counties.
The Lawsuit
The 274-page civil suit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court by St. Louis Attorney Jeffrey J. Lowe (a partner in the firm Carey, Danis & Lowe) on Wednesday, describes in detail how the 49 named defendants have allegedly led to the destructive outcomes of the opioid crisis in Missouri and the related public costs.
“The misbranding and overabundance of opioids has caused death, abuse, addiction, crime and social and familial destruction in each of these counties and city,” the suit’s introduction states. “Plaintiffs have paid for and will continue to pay the costs, including but not limited to, of: law enforcement, public safety, incarceration, medical care, costs of treatment, counseling and withdrawal, family protective services and autopsies. These public expenditures could have been avoided if not for the conduct of Defendants.”
The suit breaks the defendants down into five categories: manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, Prescription Benefit Managers (PBM) and “pill mills.” Further, the suit establishes what it describes as two “levels” of liability to be found among the defendants. The first level, the suit claims, is a level of liability found mostly at the level of manufacturers and distributors.
This liability is described as general “misbranding” of opioid medications, with eight specific, false claims the suit alleges this group of defendants made regarding opioids; namely, that:
• Opioids are proper treatment for chronic pain
• Opioids are not addictive
• Doctors’ patients who were addicted to opioids are “pseudo-addicted”
• Non-steroid anti-inflammatories (NASAIDS) were less effective than opioids for chronic pain
• There are no withdrawal symptoms associated with opioids
• A patient can be fully functional when taking opioids
• The drug OxyContin was represented as a 12-hour pain relief pill, but it is not
• Raising the dosage would not increase the probability of a patient becoming addicted
The suit alleges that the manufacturers and distributors of opioids had used deceptive ads, representatives who provided inaccurate descriptions of drugs, “Key Opinion Leaders” (KOL), “bogus” front groups funded by the manufacturers and corrupted scientific literature to make the above listed claims.
The second level of liability described by the suit involves the defendants’ violation of both state and federal laws that require entities who manufacture, sell or prescribe opioids to report suspicious orders to the Missouri State Pharmaceutical Board and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to curb the illegal movement of opioids from the patient to the street for sale.
Specifically, the suit alleges six criminal actions against the defendants: Public nuisance, negligence per se—illegal diversion, negligence, fraud in the omission, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.
The suit goes on to define opioid medications, their uses and their risks. Stating that the defendants were aware of all of the information provided regarding opioids, the suit then alleges that the defendants took part in a purposeful “conspiracy” to reframe the public perception of opioids in a marketing and promotional campaign that cost the defendants hundreds of millions of dollars.
The suit goes on to point to the direct consequences of that conspiracy: 20 percent of all doctor visits in 2010 resulting in an opioid prescription; Americans consuming 80 percent of the world’s supplied opioids and 99 percent of the world’s supplied hydrocodone, despite accounting for only 4.6 percent of the world’s population; 16,651 overdose deaths in the United States in 2010, 16,917 in 2011 and 16,007 in 2012; and for every one overdose death, 30 others being treated in the ER for opioid abuse, among others.
The plaintiffs’ requested judgment is listed as including restitution, out-of-pocket costs, disgorgement and damages to abate the nuisance.
The direct effects of the opioid epidemic are described for each county named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. The suit states the following Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service (MDHSS) statistics for Iron, Washington and Jefferson County:
- From 2012 to 2016, there were six overdose deaths in Iron County and 147 emergency room visits related to opioid misuse between 2011 and 2015.
- In the same time periods, there were 17 overdose deaths in Washington County and 186 related emergency room visits.
- In the same time periods, there were 302 overdose deaths in Jefferson County and 1,806 emergency room visits.
Jefferson County has the highest reported number of overdose deaths among those counties listed in the suit. The next-highest is Christian County with 28 deaths, or approximately 10 times less than those reported in Jefferson County.
On each of the six counts, the suit requests a judgment (jointly and severally) of damages in excess of $25,000 plus further damages incurred by the counties and city for the suit itself and the opioid crisis at large.
The plaintiffs of the lawsuit include Jefferson, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Crawford, Greene, Iron, Jasper, Stone, Taney and Washington Counties and the City of Joplin. The attorneys listed for the plaintiffs in the suit include multiple firms around the state, including local Farmington firm Marler Schrum Law.
The 49 various defendants include companies in or related to the pharmaceutical industry with addresses in Delaware, St. Louis, Jefferson City, Pennsylvania, California and Virginia.
Local Leaders
Iron County Presiding Commissioner Jim Scaggs said the path to his county joining the lawsuit is one shaped by the inaction of the Missouri State Legislature in providing reprieve for Missouri communities ravaged by a market flooded by opioid painkillers.
“Several facts led us to join the lawsuit,” Scaggs said. “First off, it’s important to understand that Missouri is the only state in the nation that doesn’t have an opioid drug monitoring program in place. All 49 other states do.”
Scaggs said after Iron County joined a county-based consortium-style prescription drug monitoring program, the statistics became clear that the opioid problem was one that needed to be directly taken on at some point.
“As we began to look at the facts that were presented to us by the people doing statistics on opioid use, cause of death, jail and incarceration — we began to talk a little bit more with the justice system,” Scaggs said. “A lot of the cases that were appearing before our judge and into our jails were opioid-related, so we joined the lawsuit because the evidence that was presented to us shows that the pharmaceutical companies that were prescribing or manufacturing opioids — as far as pain medicine goes — knew that it was a major addictive medication. Knowing those facts, they were still prescribing them.”
The importance of joining the lawsuit was compounded, Scaggs said, by the direct financial burden placed upon Iron County and other counties in dealing with the consequences of the opioid crisis.
“When we looked at the cost associated with public safety in our county, which includes prosecution, jail time, court time — we’ve been seeing an increased cost,” Scaggs said. “When we started looking at the facts and how many opioid deaths had occurred in our county, we decided that we would join the lawsuit because we’ve been out several thousand dollars of taxpayers’ money dealing with this epidemic. So we felt it was a good decision on the county’s part to join that lawsuit and see if we could recoup.”
Scaggs stressed that if it had not been for the inaction of the state legislature in imposing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, the current situation could have been avoided and the lawsuit would not have been as necessary.
Washington County Presiding Commissioner Marvin Weight said the option of joining the lawsuit had been brought to the county commission by local lawyers. After being presented with the information, Wright said the decision was an easy one to make.
“Basically, it’s like anything else,” Wright said. “When something is abused and being put out there by doctors and drug manufacturers, there’s no responsibility to anybody and it impacts the citizens of the community, something needs to be done.”
After expressing interest in joining the lawsuit, Wright said attorneys of the firm representing the plaintiffs met with county leaders and Washington County agreed to join the class-action suit. He said with the hopeful success of the lawsuit would be a step in the right direction of solving the ongoing opioid crisis.
“I think the goal is to stop the abuse and get the product off the market,” Wright said. “If the product is harmful to the community, do you really want it out there?”
St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the county had been approached about joining the lawsuit, but that the county’s legal counsel advised the commission to hold off on getting involved.
Wright summed up the lawsuit, saying that it would not solve the opioid crisis on its own, but that it might begin the process of working toward a future of safer counties and communities in Missouri.
“I think it’s an ongoing thing,” he said. “I don’t think this lawsuit is going to be the end-all answer. There’s going to have to be a lot of through put into it, but maybe this can be the catalyst to get it started.”
