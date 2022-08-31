Area feels sonic boom from F-15 fighter jet Tuesday

A loud abrupt bang rattled the area on Tuesday, causing many residents to wonder what had happened. Some said it was an earthquake, while others suggested it might be blasting at a rock quarry. However, those who guessed it was a sonic boom were correct, as the Boeing Company confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Junu Kim of the Boeing Communications Team, the aerospace company conducted a normal customer acceptance flight of an F-15 aircraft Tuesday afternoon.

"Boeing is required to conduct these flights under its contract with the U.S. Government, and they are flown in accordance with procedures approved by the U.S. Government," Kim told the Daily Journal.

According to Flight tracking website FlightAware, the F-15 fighter jet took off from St. Louis at 4:48 p.m. and headed southwest. About 25 minutes into the flight, the tracker shows the jet bank to a heading flying over the southeast region. The aircraft then accelerated as it flew over the Parkland area, reaching supersonic speeds of up to 1,083 mph at an altitude just above 40,000 feet, according to the tracking data.

In total, the jet was supersonic for approximately six minutes, flying faster than the speed of sound, which is about 761 mph, also known as Mach 1.

The US Air Force describes a sonic boom as an impulsive noise similar to thunder.

An aircraft traveling through the atmosphere continuously produces air-pressure waves similar to the water waves caused by a ship's bow. When the aircraft exceeds the speed of sound, these pressure waves combine and form shock waves that travel forward from the generation or "release" point, according to the Air Force.

Tuesday's F-15 flight ended back in St. Louis at 6:15 p.m. after 1 hour and 27 minutes of flying.