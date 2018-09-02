Several area fire departments banded together to apply for a regional grant to get new equipment.
Wolf Creek Assistant Fire Chief Steve Young said the grant they received was a Regional SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) Grant and Wolf Creek ended up sponsoring it. He said Farmington, Leadington, Desloge, Bonne Terre and Big River Fire Departments all joined in on the regional grant.
“It came out to just shy of $750,000 that we were awarded for the grant to purchase 114 air packs, 228 bottles, and 164 masks for the departments,” Young said. “That is split up between the departments by how many firefighters and pieces of firefighting apparatus they have.”
Young said they never have taken part in a grant this large and as far as he knows, no one else has either in St. Francois County. He said it was a pretty timely, extensive process and they had to gather a lot of information about all of the departments including, but not limited to, coverage area, call stats, budget information and more.
“We had assistance from a company called First Responder Grants, which is a grant-writing company that assists in writing the grant,” Young said. “That was very helpful and the gentleman who helped write it has gotten more than a billion dollars in grants for emergency services.”
Young said they were awarded the grant at the end of July and they are in the process of looking at several different types of air packs from different manufacturers. He explained they have a committee made up of the different fire departments and they meet every week.
“We discuss what we have looked at, what packs they like and the pros and cons of the air packs,” Young said. “It will be an ongoing thing until we get them and we have one year to get them purchased and in service. A big thing about this was for all the departments involved in this grant, we will all have the same type of air packs, so we will have inter-operability with each department.”
He said when they are running mutual aid with those fire departments the firefighters will know how to use the equipment the other departments have and there is also some actual computerized software for some of these air packs. It monitors breathing rates and time that is left in the air pack, which can be monitored on a computer screen and all those departments will be inter-operable with that well.
“That was one big thing with it, inter-operability and getting rid of the old outdated air packs that we had,” Young said. “For our department, our part of the grant was approximately $120,000-125,000 worth of equipment that will go to our department.”
Young said that is $125,000 they don’t have to take away from purchasing a fire truck or purchasing other gear for firefighters.
“Every department involved in this, their air packs were more than 15 years old and were definitely operating on stuff that was wearing out,” Young said. “We have dealt with mask failures, stitching coming apart on the air pack straps and bottles failing.”
Young said one of the departments was looking at having to spend $30,000 next year just to replace bottles for their air packs. This is going to save them a significant amount of money and now they will get all new air packs and all new bottles.
“It is a significant savings for all departments involved and we are all looking for inter-operability with each other, as well as what the other surrounding departments in our area that we run mutual aid with have. There is a lot of stuff we are looking in to as far as purchasing of the equipment.”
Young said he was very fortunate to work with such a good group of people who were able to get him everything he needed throughout the entire process. He stressed that it was a huge group effort and it worked out perfect for all who were involved.
“It is a great program. Every year it gets tougher and there is a lot more stuff that get added into it by the federal government and FEMA in order to obtain these grants,” Young said. “They want to know what your firefighter levels are and there is different stuff we have to provide.”
He said there is a national reporting system that all the departments have to abide by and be reporting to in order to qualify for the grants. Young stressed he hopes they continue to keep funding the grant program.
“It’s funded every year by Congress and hopefully they see the money is going to good places and that is helping out, so they continue to fund it,” Young said. “We were coming to where we were looking at having to pull close to $60,000 for the next two years out of our budget to put towards purchasing half the air packs one year and the other half the next year.”
He felt applying for the regional grant helped since FEMA is big on inter-operability between departments and mutual aid areas.
“Another important thing with the new air packs is they are making them to where you can pull the wearable items off, such as the shoulder straps and waist belts and launder those to get the carcinogens out of them,” Young said. “They are seeing more and more with the types of fires we see today and cancer is a big risk with firefighters now.”
In addition to this large Regional SCBA Grant, several departments also received grant monies from the Missouri Department of Conservation for protective gear and wildfire suppression equipment.
Departments who received a MDC grant were Bismarck, Desloge, Leadington and Wolf Creek Fire Departments.
The grants, which are up to $4,000, help with the purchase of personal protective gear, communications equipment and wildfire suppression equipment to help increase the fire departments capacity to suppress wildfires safely and efficiently.
Fire departments are required to match 50 percent of the funds which are provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Program.
“We see this as a partnership,” said Jennifer Behnken, MDC’s community forester for the Southeast Region. “These fire departments respond to wild fires in addition to structural and residential fires. We help them with the equipment they need, and they help us protect forests and wildlife from wild fires.”
Throughout the last 30 years, more than $8 million has been distributed to rural fire departments to help them increase the safety of their firefighters and provide them with better firefighting equipment.
