Area firefighters handle struture fire near French Village

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in northern St. Francois County early Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel was dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the 1000 block of King Arthur's Court near Route D in French Village for a working fire.

Assistant Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief Allen Stegall said crews arrived at the address within about 10 minutes of the call to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Stegall said firefighters had the flames knocked down quickly, containing the fire within approximately 10 minutes of their arrival on the scene. The garage was a total loss, and damage was caused to vehicles inside the structure, Stegall explained. He said the heat melted portions of the siding on the house near the garage, but the fire did not extend into the home.

There were reportedly no injuries reported during the fire. Crews were at the property for approximately an hour. The assistant chief said the cause of the fire was undetermined, but it was not deemed suspicious.

Assisting Bonne Terre/Big River with containment efforts were mutual aid fire companies from Desloge, Farmington, Festus, and De Soto Rural. The St. Francois County Ambulance District was dispatched to the scene to standby for any potential medical needs.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

