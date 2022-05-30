Area gearing up for Memorial Day

Amid the barbecues, mini-vacations and outdoor activities planned for this three-day weekend, many Americans are setting aside some time this Memorial Day to honor those who gave their life in the course of serving the United States of America at war.

They'll be participating in remembrance ceremonies at courthouses and veterans organizations. They’ll be visiting cemeteries kept manicured and maintained by hardworking groundskeepers, with little flags likely planted at the gravesites of veterans by Boy Scouts and local veterans’ groups like the VFW and American Legion.

Gene Bannister, who has been Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 417 for almost 20 years, said the Scouts have been helping out for years, putting flags on the graves of veterans.

“The VFW (in Leadington) provides the flags, we provide the manpower,” he said Tuesday. “We’re still coordinating on that, but we’ll probably be putting them out Saturday for Monday.”

Bannister indicated today has special meaning for him, far beyond the three-day weekend aspect.

“A lot of people get confused on Memorial Day and it's understandable,” he said. “Technically, Memorial Day is for the day for those soldiers who died in service to the military, not the fellows and ladies who came home and then died like 20 or 30 years later — we honor veterans on Veterans Day, which is November 11.

“We still put flags out on all veteran tombstones we can find for Memorial Day, though.”

Bannister is a retired disabled veteran having served in Desert Storm, the 1991 conflict that involved the U.S. initiative to quell Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.

“I served in combat. I saw bullets flying past my head as I crossed the border in Iraq,” he said. “But I still think that certain veterans deserve respect on certain days. We're all heroes, but we’re not all heroes like Audie Murphy or Mr. Darrell S. Cole (the World War II soldier from Esther who died in the Asian theatre).

“I mean, he deserves more recognition than the rest of us mutts who were just cooks or mechanics and didn't do squat but sit in Germany or down in California surfing on the weekends, when these guys (veterans who died while serving) saw combat with mounted tanks and grenades.”

Kenny Horton, Leadington city worker who takes care of Woodlawn Cemetery, said he has done his best to keep up with clipping grass that’s gotten plenty of rain and sun in the last two weeks.

“I’m trying to keep up with it,” he said. “It takes about a good three and a half days, if I’m doing it myself. It takes about the same amount of time to trim as to cut, about 11 or 12 hours each. This mower is new, I already have about 30-something hours on it.”

Horton said he does the best he can to avoid the plants and flowers set out by survivors, and added he’s often surprised by how busy the Leadington city-owned cemetery becomes during the week, not just on holidays like Memorial Day.

"It's been busy here lately, but it's good knowing I've done what I could to make sure their people have a decent-kept cemetery," he said.

Memorial Days has its roots in post-Civil War America as an organization of Union veterans called for Decoration Day, when fall soldiers graves could be decorated with flowers. Several towns claimed to be the originator of Decoration Day, but 100 years later, Congress officially declared Waterloo, New York, as the site of a May 5, 1866, ceremony.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday — although some still called it Decoration Day and set for the last Monday in May. In December 2000, the U.S. Congress passed and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” which encourages Americans to pause at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to remember the sacrifices veterans in service to the country have made.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

