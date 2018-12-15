Try 1 month for 99¢

A Fredericktown man claiming he was just trying to stay warm has been charged with the burglary of a St. Francois County business. 

Jesse Spain, 31, of Fredericktown, has been charged with class D felony burglary in the second degree and class D misdemeanor stealing. Bond has been set at $15,000.

According to a probable cause statement written by Sgt. Todd Inserra of the Park Hills Police Department, he and Officer Jacob Sitton were dispatched to an alarm sounding at RP Lumber, located on Main Street in Park Hills, at approximately 1:43 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the business, they checked the perimeter and outside of the building and found a broken window. While attempting to obtain access to the gated area, officers heard what they believed to be a cough, which they believed to have come from inside.

The owner of the business was contacted at that time to send someone to unlock the building. Additional officers were called to the scene to assist with securing the building until the assistant manager arrived.

While waiting for backup, Sitton stated he believed someone was underneath the deck. Sitton and Inserra were able to locate a male subject who was hiding under the deck.

After being asked to come out several times, the suspect finally complied after officers advised a K-9 Unit would be on the way.

Spain claimed he was trying to find a place to get warm. He was wearing black gloves and was found to be in possession of four shotgun rounds, a set of red and black gloves, a flashlight, a knife, a glass case containing skeleton keys, a small bottle of liquor and a phone charger.

A Milwaukee 18 volt one-fourth hex impact driver and a Kwikset Weiser key kit no. 272 set were located under the deck where Spain had been hiding.

The store assistant manager was able to provide prices for both of the stolen items, totaling more than $400. In addition, she stated that the drawers and cabinets appeared to have been rummaged through.

Spain was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Francois County Jail.

Spain has a 2010 conviction for trespassing and has charges pending for trespassing and property damage that occurred in July, as well as pending charges for assault in the third degree in Washington County, from July as well.

