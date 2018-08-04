An area man has been charged in two separate counties with several felonies after authorities say he was involved in a hit-and-run accident, stole a vehicle and ran from police.
Dakota Pace, 22, of Park Hills, is being charged in Washington County with a class D felony of tampering in the first degree and a class E felony of resisting arrest. In St. Francois County he is being charged with a class E felony of leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 16 a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Route O near College Road in St. Francois County.
The trooper reported that a white Hyundai SUV fled the scene after running a red Dodge Neon off the roadway resulting in serious injuries to that driver. The crash caused the Hyundai to lose its driver’s side mirror during the crash.
The trooper reported that a witness said a white Hyundai pulled into their driveway right after the crash and a woman was dropped off at his house. The woman that was dropped off told the witness that the driver at the time of the accident was Pace.
The following day the trooper met with the woman, who voluntarily gave a written statement revealing that she was the passenger inside the car at the time of the crash. She also identified Pace as the driver of the Hyundai.
The trooper reported that the Hyundai was involved in another crash on Highway 21 at Pat Daly Road in Washington County. The crash occurred in the early morning hours at 5 a.m. and during the investigation, red paint transfer was located on the driver’s side and the driver’s side mirror was missing, which was consistent with the damage from the red car on July 16 in St. Francois County.
A wallet with a Missouri ID for Pace was found inside the vehicle and the car was identified as a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe owned by Enterprise of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 18 Pace drove a 2012 Dodge Ram to Walmart located at 1 Memorial Dr. in Potosi. It was later discovered by an officer with the Potosi Police Department that the truck had been reported stolen out of Bismarck on July 17.
When Pace was confronted by police he took off on foot, running from police to avoid being taken into custody. When an officer cornered Pace he attempted to pull a PFM16 BB gun from a holster on his hip.
After Pace was taken into custody at 2:48 p.m. it was confirmed that he also had a no bond warrant from probation and parole.
Pace is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a no bond probation violation warrant and on $15,000 bond out of St. Francois County and a $30,000 bond with no surety unless 5 percent cash is paid up front to a bond agent.
He has prior convictions for theft, burglary and resisting arrest.
