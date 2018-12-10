An area man is facing a felony charge after police say he attempted to entice a teenage girl to have sex with him.
William Skaggs, 46, of rural Park Hills, is being charged with a felony of attempted enticement of a child.
According to a probable cause statement, a St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported that a girl less than 16 years old disclosed during a forensic interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center that Skaggs had been inappropriate toward her on multiple occasions.
The teen said on two separate occasions Skaggs requested that she take off her clothes. She also described an incident where Skaggs touched her inappropriately on her rear end.
The teen reportedly recalled another incident when Skaggs asked her to pull up her shirt and then asked "when did you get those," referring to her chest.
The teen said that Skaggs asked her to remove her bra and she refused. She told investigators that Skaggs started behaving in this manner when she was around 10 or 11 years old. She said Skaggs rubbed her back when was left alone with him and it eventually became inappropriate touching.
The teen also said during another incident about a year ago while left in Skaggs' care he made her take her clothes off and she was just in her undergarments. She said Skaggs pulled at her underwear and she pulled away from him.
She recalled that Skaggs also rubbed her inner thigh area and that he would always talk about sex, asking her if she was having sex. The teen said Skaggs made her uncomfortable.
Skaggs was booked in the St. Francois County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
