One injured in crash
A Farmington man received moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday night according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states that Robert Moss, 45, of Farmington, was traveling southbound in a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 on Route AA north of Village Road in St. Francois County about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday when the crash occurred.

Moss reportedly failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The report states that Moss received moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Parkland Health Center by ambulance.

The damage to the vehicle is listed as total.

