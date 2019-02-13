Try 1 month for 99¢
Fredricktown man seriously injured in crash last Friday

A Fredericktown man was seriously injured in an accident on Friday while the driver of the vehicle received minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob Armes, 31, of Fredericktown and Jennifer Kennedy, 40, of Farmington, were traveling northbound on Wesley Chapel Road when the 2016 Jeep Patriot Kennedy was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete bridge rail less than a mile north of Holmes Road.

The patrol report states Armes, who was the passenger, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Survival Flight.

Kennedy received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Neither Armes nor Kennedy were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to the crash report.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

Reporter, writer and photographer for the Daily Journal. Went to Central High School, Mineral Area College and Penn Foster College.

