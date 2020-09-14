Area organizations cooperate on bicycle reclamation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The days might be getting shorter, but there are still plenty of good bike-riding days left on the calendar.

Unless you’re lacking a bike.

St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) and Shared Blessings transitional homeless shelter based in Bonne Terre have been partnering on a bicycle program that gives under-served kids and adults two wheels to exercise, play, or even more importantly, to look for jobs or commute to their jobs.

“I hear, ‘You have no idea how much time you saved me,’” said Vicky Huff, community services representative for Uplift Center, a part of East Missouri Action Agency that serves as a resource for the homeless. Huff said they keep a stable of bikes on hand that people can check in and out like a library book, or they can be given one if they need a more permanent, affordable means of transportation.

“They’re having to walk, and it might take them a whole day to get to the store. So if they can do multiple errands in a day on a bike, having one saves them so much time and legwork,” Huff said. “Also, sometimes I have people who might have a health condition and a lot of walking isn’t possible for them.”