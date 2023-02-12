Members of the St. Francois County Ambulance District taught more than 50 members of the public how to perform CPR during the Save Your Sweetheart event at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington on Saturday.

St. Francois County EMS Educator Dustin Tate said he had received many calls about the program, which was posted on social media.

The event, coinciding with American Heart Month, taught attendees how to perform hands-only CPR, in which a person uses chest compressions to get the blood circulating through the body, without mouth-to-mouth breaths.

Instructors at Save Your Sweetheart taught attendees where to place their hands on a person’s chest, how deep to compress, and the rate at which compressions need to be done.

Instructors relayed four basic steps when it comes to CPR: assessment, compressions, ventilation, and the use of an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

In the assessment step, according to Tate, the person performing CPR makes sure they are in a safe location to proceed. Once that’s determined, the rescuer should try to wake up the victim by using gentle tapping and speaking to the person. If the person is somewhat awake and moving they may not need CPR, said Tate, but they will still need emergency services. Lastly, if the victim needs CPR, the person administering it needs to remove any clothing which could impede access to the victim’s chest.

From there, Tate said, it is important to listen for any breathing for no less than five seconds but no more than 10 seconds. Someone should call 911, and be as specific as possible about the location.

“You may not know Walmart is 707 Walton Drive, but you can tell the 911 dispatch that I’m at the Walmart in Farmington,” Tate said. “Now, think about how many Dollar Generals we have. You know if you say I’m at Dollar General and hang up the phone, guess what, now we got to search this one and that one.”

To administer compressions, the rescuer’s hands are placed on the center of the victim’s chest and pushed down no more than two inches. Compressions force the blood out of the heart, then back in after allowing for chest recoil. Tate said the rate of chest compressions needs to be 100 to 120 beats per minute, and a common frame of reference to keep a beat is “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees or “Baby Shark.”

The instructors also showed the assembled students how to use an AED. A majority of AEDs now have pictures for instructions. When in use, the machine analyzes the patient’s heart rate to see if a shock is advised. If so, a button will flash and a shock is delivered. The AED has an internal timer that allows for two minutes of chest compressions before analyzing the situation again.

Jan Brunk attended the class Saturday, and said, after learning from the paramedics how to give CPR she felt comfortable if a situation arose and she needed to perform it.

“I asked them how often you should refresh, and they recommended every year if you can, and I can see that being very important,” said Brunk. “You know, to keep your memory of what you learned right up front.”

Tate said he is looking forward to hosting more events to teach CPR throughout the year at different locations in the county. Looking ahead, he plans to offer classes bookending summer vacation, in hopes of teaching the younger generation CPR skills.