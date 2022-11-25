Area seeing increase in RSV and flu

Just like the rest of the United States, St. Francois County is experiencing an increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and flu cases, while COVID-19 is generally decreasing.

RSV is a common respiratory virus generally causing mild-cold like symptoms. It can occasionally be damaging though, especially to younger children. According to the Centers for Disease Control, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children less than a year old in the United States.

Tara West, communicable disease nurse with the St. Francois County Health Center, said St. Francois County has seen an increase in RSV, but since numbers are not available.

Dr. Scott Kirkley with the Parkland Health Center said pediatrics are seeing the surge of cases.

Many who are infected with RSV will have a mild illness. There are some people who may be impacted more and should take precautions to prevent catching the virus. Infants and younger children, as well as adults older than 65 years or those who have a weakened immune system, can be impacted by the virus.

There are multiple ways to protect oneself from contracting RSV, but there is currently no vaccine available. West said the best way to protect children against RSV is to avoid close contact with sick people, wash hands often, avoid touching faces with unwashed hands, and limit time spent in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings during the RSV season.

For adults, West recommends washing hands often, keeping hands off face when possible, avoiding close contact with sick people, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home when sick.

Common RSV symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. In young infants, West said the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.

Dr. Kirkley explained patients who are having symptoms of a cold need to be diligent and take proper precautions, such as early testing. If testing is done early, especially with the intention to treat RSV, the case can be mild. Rest, staying hydrated, having clear nasal passages, and over-the-counter medications can all be helpful in treating RSV. Most people with mild cases recover within a week or two.

As for the flu, West said so far as of the start of the month, the county has seen 123 cases, with Influenza A being the most common. Flu vaccinations are available Monday through Friday at the St. Francois County Health Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and available at pharmacies.

Since the start of the month, West said the county has seen 152 new COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, St. Francois County is in the medium level of transmission. At least 34,095 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while at least 30,116 people have completed the primary series of vaccines.