Three tales straight from the text of the original Brothers Grimm. That’s what the audience will experience Saturday at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

Members of the Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild will bring Grimm Fairy Tales to life with “The OG: The Original Grimm” at Saturday’s second annual Arcadia Valley Community Picnic.

Grimms’ Fairy Tales is a German collection of fairy tales by Grimm brothers Jacob and Wilhelm, also known as Brothers Grimm. The tales were first published in the early 1800s.

Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild will have two outdoor performances of three of Grimms’ tales – “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Faithful Johannes” and “Rumpelstiltskin” – Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to take lawn chairs or blankets.

Michelle Swane founded the theatre guild with Anna-Marie Beard in 2013 when Swane was a substitute and Beard was a teacher for the Arcadia Valley School District. The pair directed plays at Arcadia Valley and then shifted their theatrical work to their newly-created, community-based Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild.

“We started doing the community theatre and it’s just blossomed from there,” said Swane. “It’s just turned into this really cool community thing.”

One of Swane’s and Beard’s former students, Jimmy Morey, who performed in their school plays at Arcadia Valley and productions later at Mineral Area College, is now a teacher at the district and directs the school plays.

The Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild has six board members and about 30 members who audition and assist with various productions.

Like so many other organizations, the group paused during COVID but is now getting back into their routine.

Swane has always been interested in theater since she participated in middle school theater. When she went to high school, theater “wasn’t cool,” so she didn’t try out. She was too anxious to attempt theater again in college because she had stepped away years earlier.

“But it came back into my life and I’m so glad,” she said.

Saturday’s fairy tales will be performed by several of the same actors who will be playing different roles with minimal props and set design.

“It’s going to be really, really funny because we’re making it over-the-top ridiculous,” she said.

She added that the original Grimm’s Fairy Tales “can be dark.”

“I do want to mention that sometimes Grimm’s Fairy Tales get a little dark for young audiences,” she said.

The performances will only last about 30 to 40 minutes.

Attendees will be able to visit the historic site’s museum and play various games, including a life-size Connect 4, horseshoes, and a watermelon-eating contest. There will be vendors, food trucks and more.

The community picnic takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee for the picnic or performances. Any donations go toward the community’s July 4 fireworks display.

The Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild is finalizing titles and dates for upcoming fall and winter performances.