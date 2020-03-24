Area veteran requests 'a kind word' for his 102nd birthday

When asked what it means to be turning 102 this year, Kitchen said with a laugh, “It means I’m getting old!”

It was 76 years ago when Everett Kitchen began U.S. Army Basic Training in Camp Hood, Texas, in 1944. He had been drafted when the plan for D-Day started taking place. After that, he traveled to Fort Mead, Maryland, before heading to Ireland, Scotland, England and the Beaches of Normandy during World War II as an infantryman. From Normandy, he flew to France and traveled across Italy. He fought on the front lines.

He was discharged on Dec. 12, 1945. During his military service in World War II, he earned two bronze medals and a Silver Star.

“Whenever I was in the service, the war was over and they wanted me to sing and pick the guitar,” said Kitchen. “When the general walked in, I had to jump up and hurry up and fix my bed. He asked me where I was from and I told him Missouri. He asked me if I knew the song ‘Yellow Rose of Texas.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir,’ and he said, ‘Well, let’s hear it.’ I sang a few verses for him and told him I would sing the rest next time.

"They brought me in one day to pick my guitar for some of the lieutenants and generals. I played for President Eisenhower and General Patton.”

