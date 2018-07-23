A Hillsboro woman was killed in a crash on Route H near Route A in Washington County Sunday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:35 p.m. Chelsea Sansoucie, 33, was driving a 2003 Buick Century when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. She was pronounced dead at Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Reports indicate she was not wearing a seat belt.
A St. Louis man was seriously injured in a crash at Old Orchard Road on the northbound U.S. 67 exit ramp in Bonne Terre early Monday.
According to the patrol report, at 3:30 a.m. Jeffrey Amick, 41, was driving a 2004 Acura TL northbound on U.S. 67 and took the ramp to go onto Old Orchard. He was reportedly driving too fast when turning onto the ramp and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver.
According to report, he was not wearing a seat belt and he was cited for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and careless and imprudent driving.
A Fredericktown woman was moderately injured Monday morning in a crash on County Road 406 10 miles west of Cherokee Pass.
According to patrol reports, Tanya Crowell, 28, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet truck when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree and a large boulder.
She was wearing a seat belt.
