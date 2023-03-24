A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an area woman and injured a teen driver in Washington County on Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 45-year-old Beth A. Rutledge of Richwoods was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cavalier north on Highway 21 in the area of Kingston High School Thursday afternoon.

Around the same time, a 16-year-old female juvenile was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was stopped in traffic westbound on Diamond Road.

The report states that at around 3 p.m., the teen pulled into the path of Rutledge’s car, and the front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the teen’s Ford.

Rutledge was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:58 p.m. by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield. The woman was then transported by the county coroner to the Washington County Morgue, according to the MSHP.

The teen driver sustained serious injuries in the crash, and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment, the report states.

Per the MSHP report, the teen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision; however, the report states Rutledge was not wearing a safety device.

Damage to both vehicles was listed in the report as total.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, an area man was injured in a separate one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County.

The MSHP crash report from the accident states that 71-year-old Michael L. White of Doe Run was driving a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck north on Highway 221 in Doe Run.

The report states that at about 1 p.m., White’s car traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. Upon impact, the vehicle reportedly became airborne, struck a sign, overturned, and struck the ground.

The car then reportedly began to slide, and the vehicle’s front right quarter panel struck a gas pump post in the area of Highway 221 and Sycamore Street in Doe Run.

The report states White received moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The MSHP reports that White was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Damage to the man’s vehicle was listed in the report as total.

Later Thursday, a separate rollover accident in St. Francois County led to injuries for an area woman.

According to the MSHP report from the crash, 31-year-old Andrea S. Mulford of Park Hills was driving a 2019 Ford Escape south on US-67 between Bonne Terre and Desloge Thursday night.

The report states that at 9:02 p.m., the woman’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway and overturned at Stormy Lane.

Mulford reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was taken to Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The MSHP reports the woman was wearing a seat belt during the crash, and damage to the vehicle was listed as total.